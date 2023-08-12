scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Uttarakhand rains: 5 pilgrims killed in landslide on Kedarnath Yatra route

Police said the dead included three devotees from Gujarat and one from Haridwar, and efforts were on to identify the fifth victim.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Rudraprayag
NDRF and SDRF personnel conduct a search and operation following landslides due to rains at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Five people died after being buried under the debris of a landslide on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district, reported PTI. The incident took place at Tarsali in Phata area on Thursday night when the car they were travelling in was trapped under a landslide.

Their bodies were recovered on Friday following incessant rains ceased.

Police said the dead included three devotees from Gujarat and one from Haridwar, and efforts were on to identify the fifth victim.

Also Read
Also Read

IMD issues ‘orange’ alert

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department on Friday warned of heavy rains and issued an ‘orange alert’ in six districts of the hill state for Friday, and a “red” alert for the next three days. The Dehradun Meteorological Center has also issued an “orange” alert for Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts for Friday and a “red” alert from August 12 to 14.

“Red and orange alerts have been issued by the Meteorological Department in many districts of the state. All the residents and tourists are requested to avoid unnecessary travel,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a tweet.

He also instructed the district administration and the SDRF to remain in alert mode for 24 hours and he is also monitoring every situation by establishing contact with the concerned authorities.

Also Read

The CM also undertook a ground inspection of the rain-hit Kotdwar area where a man had gone missing in a landslide a couple of days ago and several bridges were damaged, cutting off a large population from the rest of the state.

Meanwhile, normal life has been affected in the state due to incessant rains, which have so far taken the lives of 58 people, according to information from the State Emergency Operation Center. At least 37 people have been injured so far in various incidents during this monsoon while 19 others are missing.

More Stories on
Uttarakhand

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-08-2023 at 09:34 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS