Uttarakhand rains: 1 killed, another missing

Representative Image: PTI

One person was killed and another went missing in separate incidents in Uttarakhand over the past 24 hours as intermittent showers continued to lash various parts of the state today. An elderly man was killed in Pithoragarh district as he fell into a waterfall after being hit by a boulder rolling down a hillside.

The incident took place last evening when Mohan Singh (68) was going to Tomik from Jhapuli, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) here said. In a similar incident in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district, a porter was swept away by the strong currents of Kali river when he fell into it after being hit by the rubble of a landslip, the SEOC said.

The mishap occurred last evening when the porter was going to Nazang from Mangti, it said. A search is being carried out by NDRF, SDRF and police personnel to trace the porter, identified as Dipak Kumar, who is a resident of Galati in Dharchula area, the SEOC said.

Meanwhile, the body of one of the two tourists from Kanpur, who had drowned in a pond at the bottom of a waterfall in Dhari area of Nainital district, was recovered today. Efforts are underway to find another tourist who had fallen into the pond along with him.

Intermittent showers continued in most parts of the state today, triggering landslips which blocked the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway. Several houses, shops and hotels in Bhatwari area of Uttarkashi district were hit by mud and slush.

The Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway is blocked due to a landslide at Ojri-Dabarkot between Syanchatti and Ranachatti for the last 10 days and efforts are underway to clear the road. The current spell of rain in Uttarakhand, which has stretched beyond a week, has blocked more than a 100 big and small roads.