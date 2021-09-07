Uttarakhand: Rain, flood fury continues; temporary road connecting Dehradun to Rishikesh washed away

Several roads have also been blocked in the state due to landslides.

The rain and flood fury continues to lash Uttarakhand damaging several roads, bridges and inundating many areas. In the latest incident, an alternative route on the Dehradun-Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway, created to facilitate movement of people and small vehicles, was swept away due to heavy rains last night, disrupting the connectivity to the area.

The temporary route was created after parts of the Ranipokhari flyover, built over the Jakhan river to connect Dehradun to Rishikesh, collapsed on August 27.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: An alternative route on Dehradun-Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway created to facilitate movement of people & small vehicles was swept away due to heavy rains last night. The route was created after parts of a bridge over Jakhan river collapsed on August 27. pic.twitter.com/9HdwZVVLtV — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Several roads have also been blocked in the state due to landslides. Today, a landslide blocked roads in Narkota. “In Narkota, debris and stones are continuously falling from the hill, due to which there is a problem in opening the road. From the point of view of safety, police force is available at the spot. Due to road blockade, vehicles parked on Jawadi bypass are being told to go through Mayali, Tehri motorway,” said Rudraprayag Police.

नरकोटा में निरंतर पहाड़ी से मलवा और पत्थर गिर रहे हैं, जिस कारण मार्ग को खोलने में दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से मौके पर पुलिस बल उपलब्ध है। रोड बाधित होने के कारण जवाडी बाईपास पर खड़े वाहनों को मयाली, टिहरी वाले मोटर मार्ग से जाने हेतु बताया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/7BspNCgLGi — Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@sprudraprayag) September 7, 2021

The Dehradun-Rishikesh bridge had collapsed on August 27. A video of the incident had shown some vehicles trapped in the fallen portion while the river water continued to flow under the broken part.

Yesterday, a team of geologists has recommended that the government carry out the immediate evacuation of residents from Jumma village and adjoining areas in the Pithoragarh district. According to media reports, five people have already died while two others are missing after two houses collapsed in the village following heavy rain.