Uttarakhand Police latest to join TikTok in efforts to connect better with people

With an aim to connect with the people of the state directly, the Uttarakhand Police has recently joined TikTok. This is in line with the state police’s mission to bring the message of safety and social relevance to the citizens. The move by the state police, comes days after the Kerala Police joined the video platform. This social media video app is gradually emerging as a platform for police forces in the country to start conversations with the public on various issues, It has also become the latest platform to share citizen alerts and awareness videos.

Speaking on the same, Ashok Kumar, IPS, DG Law and Order, Uttarakhand Police, said TikTok gave the public an opportunity to easily approach the state police. It also helped the police to connect with the public at a very personal level. “Uttarakhand Police would like to share awareness videos related to road safety, cyber security, woman safety and other social issues through this platform. We are looking forward to spreading more positivity in the state of Uttarakhand with our videos on the app,” he said.

Nitin Saluja, Director of Public Policy (India), TikTok, said that it was proud moment for the video platform group to be associated with the Uttarakhand Police, while adding. “We feel delighted to have Uttarakhand Police on board and extend a warm welcome to them. As part of our commitment to India’s growing digital community, it is a proud moment for us to collaborate with more and more law enforcement agencies across India and make a difference in the society through the power of our platform.”

The Uttarakhand Police, through the account, will post videos in order to raise awareness among the youth on social issues. The handle of the Uttarakhand Police on TikTok is @uttarakhandpolice.