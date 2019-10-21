Uttarakhand Panchayat Election Results 2019 Live: Counting of votes underway in hilly state

Uttarakhand Gram Panchayat election results 2019 (File Photo/PTI

Uttarakhand Panchayat Chunav Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes for Uttarakhand Panchayat Elections 2019 is underway in the hilly state amid tight security. Results of over 7000 gram panchayats are likely to be announced by 5 PM Monday, however, in some of the districts like Udham Singh Nagar, counting may stretch to Tuesday. Voting in Haridwar district will be held later as per the direction of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Voting for Uttarakhand gram panchayat elections was held across the state in three phases from October 5 to 16.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are the main parties in the fray, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party have also fielded their candidates. A number of independent candidates are also in the contest.

Read More