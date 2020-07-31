Uttarakhand: Congress MLA Harish Dhami had a narrow escape in Pithoragarh’s Dharchula after he slipped into a flooded rivulet.

A Congress MLAs in Uttarakhand had a close shave after he slipped into a flooded rivulet caused by a sudden rise in water level in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district. The MLA has been identified as Harish Dhami.

A video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI. It shows that the water was filled with debris. The MLA was rescued by those accompanying him. Harish, who represents Dharchula seat, received minor injuries in the incident.

As soon as Harish lost balance and slipped, those accompanying him rushed to his rescue. They managed to get him out of the flowing rivulet.

Harish said that he had gone to Lumti and Mori villages affected by heavy rainfall. The incident took place when he was returning and crossing a rivulet.

The MLA said he lost control and fell after a sudden rise in the water level that was filled with heavy muck. Dhami said he was given first aid by army personnel deputed nearby.

Uttarakhand has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days. Continuous rainfall has triggered landslides and a flood-like situation in many parts. The situation is grim in high altitude regions.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: Congress MLA Harish Dhami had a narrow escape after he slipped while crossing a flooded rivulet in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh. He was rescued by party workers & supporters accompanying him. (30.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/9pZDHSd30T — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), nearly 50 people from Pithoragarh’s Byula village have been evacuated. In Lumti village, a temporary bridge was constructed by the SDRF to enable villagers to cross the swollen rivulet.