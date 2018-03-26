​​ ​
  3. Uttarakhand MLAs get 100% salary hike as Assembly passes bill proposing increment

Uttarakhand MLAs have got a big reason to cheer as Uttarakhand Assembly has passed the bill proposing 100% hike in salaries of MLAs.

March 26, 2018
Uttarakhand MLAs have got a big reason to cheer as Uttarakhand Assembly has passed the bill proposing 100% hike in salaries of MLAs. News agency ANI reported, “Uttarakhand Assembly passes bill proposing 100% hike in salaries of MLAs.” Earlier in the day, Lokayukta issue had rocked Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress vociferously raised the issue saying the state government’s failure to constitute the anti-corruption body was a mockery of  its policy of zero tolerance to corruption. Congress members created a ruckus when their demand  for a detailed discussion on the issue in the House was turned down by Speaker.

