Uttarakhand minister’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram accounts hacked

Besides holding the charge of the urban development, housing, census, election and reorganisation departments, Kaushik is also the official spokesperson of the Uttarakhand government.

The social media accounts of a Uttarakhand minister holding key portfolios have been hacked. The Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts of Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik were hacked at around 2.30 am on Thursday, his Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sumit Bhargav said on Friday. The hackers also hacked the minister’s Gmail account, he added.

However, the WhatsApp numbers of the hackers were identified and the authorities informed, with a request for quick legal action against them, Bhargav said. In a letter to Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arun Mohan Joshi on behalf of Kaushik, Bhargav informed the officer about the incident and gave him the hackers’ WhatsApp numbers. He requested the SSP to take cognizance of the matter and initiate legal action against the guilty at the earliest.

Besides holding the charge of the urban development, housing, census, election and reorganisation departments, Kaushik is also the official spokesperson of the Uttarakhand government.