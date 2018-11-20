Uttarakhand local urban bodies poll results Live Updates: Counting for 84 seats to begin; litmus test for BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Uttarakhand local urban bodies poll results Live updates:Polling was held on Sunday

Uttarakhand local urban bodies poll results Live updates: Counting for 84 urban bodies in Uttarakhand is set to be held today. Results will be out later Tuesday. Polling for 84 urban bodies, including seven municipal corporations, 39 municipal councils and 38 nagar panchayats were held on Sunday. Today’s result will seal the fate of 4,978 candidates, according to reports. The ruling party in the state, BJP has alleged irregularities in the voters’ list and sought a high level probe into the matter. BJP also asked the state election commission to punish officials responsible. Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt said, “We demand a high level probe into the irregularities in the voters’ list.”

Over 60 per cent of the electorate had exercised their franchise on Sunday and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked the people of the state for their “enthusiastic” participation in the elections. During the polling on Sunday, technical snag is reported at ward no 106, 107 and 108 of Udhampur Singh Nagar district where repolling was held. As per Election Commission report, there are 23.53 lakh voters in the state out of which 12.20 lakh are male and 11.33 lakh female.