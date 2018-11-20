Uttarakhand local urban bodies poll results Live Updates: Counting for 84 seats to begin; litmus test for BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Nov 20, 2018 7:51 am

Uttarakhand local urban bodies poll results Live updates: Over 60 per cent of the electorate had exercised their franchise on Sunday and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked the people of the state for their "enthusiastic" participation in the elections.

Uttarakhand local urban bodies poll results Live updates: Counting for 84 urban bodies in Uttarakhand is set to be held today. Results will be out later Tuesday. Polling for 84 urban bodies, including seven municipal corporations, 39 municipal councils and 38 nagar panchayats were held on Sunday. Today’s result will seal the fate of 4,978 candidates, according to reports. The ruling party in the state, BJP has alleged irregularities in the voters’ list and sought a high level probe into the matter. BJP also asked the state election commission to punish officials responsible. Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt said, “We demand a high level probe into the irregularities in the voters’ list.”

Over 60 per cent of the electorate had exercised their franchise on Sunday and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked the people of the state for their “enthusiastic” participation in the elections. During the polling on Sunday, technical snag is reported at ward no 106, 107 and 108 of Udhampur Singh Nagar district where repolling was held. As per Election Commission report, there are 23.53 lakh voters in the state out of which 12.20 lakh are male and 11.33 lakh female.

Live Blog

Track live updates of Uttarakhand local urban bodies poll results, counting

The results will be crucial for BJP who is seeking to maintain its astounding victory in the 2017 Assembly polls where it won 57 out of 70 seats. The results may give us an idea about the trends ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Uttarkhand has five Lok Sabha constituencies. Alleging that names of a large number of eligible voters, including BJP supporters, were missing from the list, Bhatt said the matter was serious and called for a high level probe. Drawing the attention of the state election commissioner to the alleged irregularities, the BJP leader said many people could not exercise their right to vote. In some instances, names were wrongly printed in the list, while in others, names of ineligible voters figured, Bhatt said.
