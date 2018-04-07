Uttarakhand landslide LIVE: 2 killed, 3 injured at NH 58 in Devprayag, rescue operations underway

Uttarakhand landslide LIVE: As per the early reports, a landslide has occurred in the state of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand landslide LIVE: As per the early reports, a landslide has occurred in the state of Uttarakhand. In this incident, as many as two people are reported dead and as many as three people are feared injured. The landslide has occurred at the NH 58 highway in the state which is located in Devprayag. Initial reports have hinted that rescue operations underway. In the debris, many are feared trapped.

The injured people have been taken to a hospital in Srinagar which is nearby. The condition of those injured is said to be critical. As per the police, following a landslide, a car was hit by debris after which the driver lost control the control over his vehicle. The vehicle soon fell into the gorge.

More details on the incident are expected to come in.