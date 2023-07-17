Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones and photography in premises

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Monday announced that it has banned pilgrims from taking photographs and making videos in the premises of the Kedarnath Temple.

The decision comes after a video of a woman blogger proposing to her boyfriend within the temple premises went viral on social media.

Also Read: Uttarakhand on alert as Ganga breaches danger mark, more showers in store



Following the incident, Shri Badrinath Kedarnath temple Committee (BKTC) wrote to Kedarnath Dham police seeking a ban on making videos in the premises of the temple.

The temple committee has put up warning boards at various places on the Kedarnath temple, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee bans photography and videography inside Kedarnath Temple. The Temple committee puts up warning boards at various places on the Kedarnath temple premises, that if anyone is caught taking photos or making videos,… pic.twitter.com/c4AXVbRrtj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2023

The hoarding reads: “Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is strictly prohibited inside the temple and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.”

The notice further states that if anyone is caught taking photos or making videos, he/she will be subjected to strict legal action.

A

Speaking to news agency ANI, president of Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajay Ajendra said that “some pilgrims were making videos and reels inside the temple in an indecent manner as well as clicking pictures…It will be implemented strictly, that is why warning boards have also been installed at Kedarnath.”