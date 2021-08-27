Uttarakhand: Jakhan river bridge caves in with two trucks, drivers run for life; watch video

District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said that traffic on the route has been diverted following the incident.

With incessant rains and flooding situations, several rivers across the country have been flowing near or over the danger mark. The sheer force of water has also washed away many bridges this year. Today, a bridge over the Jakhan river in Dehradun caved in when two trucks were crossing the river. The bridge is a part of on Ranipokhari-Rishikesh highway in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

A video of the incident showed the two trucks trapped over the rubble of the bridge with water gushing under it. A driver of one of the trucks can be seen in the video running out of the collapsed part to save his life.

District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said that traffic on the route has been diverted following the incident. Uttarakhand Police urged the public to avoid the route and use other alternative routes.

Due to heavy rain, the Sahastradhara-Maldevata road has also suffered damages and locals have been facing inconvenience. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today visited the area and ordered the District Magistrate to get the repair work done at the earliest. “While inspecting the Sahastradhara-Maldevata road damaged due to heavy rains, met the local people and directed the District Magistrate to get the damaged part repaired soon. During the visit, area MLA Shri Umesh Sharma Kau was also present,” said Dhami in a tweet.

Dehradun Police today informed that the Rishikesh-Devprayag, Rishikesh-Tehri and Dehradun-Mussoorie roads are also closed due to landslides at many places following heavy rains in the last 3-4 days. “All of you are requested to please do not travel towards the mountains till the weather becomes normal. Travelling at this time is very risky,” warned the state police.