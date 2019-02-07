Uttarakhand implements 10 percent EWS quota

Uttarakhand has brought into force an ordinance giving 10 per cent reservation to the economically weak from the unreserved categories in jobs, an official said Wednesday.

Uttarakhand Lok Seva Adhyadesh, 2019, was brought into force on February 5 in line with the Centre’s decision to give 10 per cent reservation to the poor in the unreserved categories through a constitutional amendment, additional chief secretary personnel Radha Raturi said Wednesday.

Uttarakhand has thus become the second state in the country after Gujarat where quota for the economically weak in the unreserved categories has been implemented, she said.