Uttarakhand implements 10 percent EWS quota

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 5:52 AM

Uttarakhand Lok Seva Adhyadesh, 2019, was brought into force on February 5 in line with the Centre's decision to give 10 per cent reservation to the poor in the unreserved categories through a constitutional amendment, additional chief secretary personnel Radha Raturi said Wednesday.

Uttarakhand has brought into force an ordinance giving 10 per cent reservation to the economically weak from the unreserved categories in jobs, an official said Wednesday.

Uttarakhand Lok Seva Adhyadesh, 2019, was brought into force on February 5 in line with the Centre’s decision to give 10 per cent reservation to the poor in the unreserved categories through a constitutional amendment, additional chief secretary personnel Radha Raturi said Wednesday.

READ ALSO | DU to effect 10 percent increase in seats for EWS from coming session Uttarakhand ha

Uttarakhand has thus become the second state in the country after Gujarat where quota for the economically weak in the unreserved categories has been implemented, she said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Uttarakhand implements 10 percent EWS quota
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition