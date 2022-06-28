Uttarakhand horror: Woman, 6-year-old daughter gang-raped in moving car in Roorkee; police say pursuing important clues

In a horrifying incident, a woman and her six-year-old daughter were allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee by a man and his friends after giving them a lift in his car.

According to police, the woman was on her way home from Piran Kaliyar, a Muslim religious site, on Friday night with her daughter when she was offered the lift by a man named Sonu. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pramendra Doval said some friends of the man were already in the car.

According to the complaint, Sonu and his accomplices allegedly raped the woman and her daughter in the moving car and dumped them near a canal. The woman somehow managed to reach a police station in the middle of the night and narrated the incident to the police.

According to police, while the woman could not tell exactly how many men were there in the car, she said the person driving it was named Sonu.

Police said the two were admitted to the Roorkee Civil Hospital, and their medical examination confirmed rape.

A day later, police said they are pursuing important clues and hopeful of soon arresting those involved in the gangrape.

Police have got some important clues against the accused and they will be arrested soon, Haridwar Superintendent of Police (rural) Pramendra Doval said. Police have also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for those who give any information about the accused.