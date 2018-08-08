​​​
  3. Uttarakhand High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on man for objectionable post on Facebook against government official

Uttarakhand High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on man for objectionable post on Facebook against government official

The Uttarakhand High Court today imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh upon a Haldwani resident.

By: | Nainital | Published: August 8, 2018 8:58 PM
Uttarakhand High Court, uttarakhand HC, uttarkhand Uttarakhand High Court

The Uttarakhand High Court today imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh upon a Haldwani resident for posting an objectionable comment against the State SC/ST Commission Secretary on Facebook.

Taking a stern view of the matter, the single bench of Justice Lokpal Singh imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Chandra Shekhar Kargeti while also disposing off interim protection granted to him by vacating a stay on the proceedings of a case in the trial court in pursuance of an FIR filed in connection with the post.

The court found truth in the charge that Kargeti posted an objectionable comment against Nautiyal on Facebook to defame the officer who is also the Deputy Director of the social welfare department.

Nautiyal had lodged an FIR alleging Kargeti was making false and baseless allegations against him and posting them on Facebook.

It was torturing him mentally and creating hindrance in discharge of his official obligations, Nautiyal said in the FIR.

The investigating officer collected documentary evidence and submitted a charge sheet against the offender before the court which decided to penalise the offender.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top