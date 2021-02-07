Uttarakhand glacier burst: Seven bodies recovered, at least 125 missing, says CM Rawat

The ITBP, SDRF and NDRF personnel have penetrated up to 150 metres into a 250-metre-long tunnel but they have not been able to contact any of the trapped employees, he said.
The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the avalanche.
Seven bodies were recovered and at least 125 people went missing following a massive flood in the Rishi Ganga river caused by a glacier burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said here on Sunday.
The Uttarakhand CM said two power projects – nearly 13 MW Rishi Ganga Hydel Project and a 480 MW NTPC hydel project over the Dhauli Ganga river at Tapovan – were extensively damaged.