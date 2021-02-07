  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand floods: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to state CM; assures all help

February 7, 2021 2:35 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible support to deal with the situation arising in the wake of glacier burst and floods in the state's Chamoli district.

glacier burst and floods in uttrkakhand chamoli district, joshimath bridge, Amit Shah, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, National Disaster Response Force, Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and DehradunShah said the central government is constantly monitoring the situation in Uttarakhand. (IE Image)

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah also said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations of the affected people while additional troops of the force are being airlifted from Delhi.

“I have spoken to Chief Minister @tsrawatbjp ji, DG ITBP and DG NDRF regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand. All the concerned officers are working on a war footing to secure the people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to ‘Devbhoomi’,” he said.

Shah said the central government is constantly monitoring the situation in Uttarakhand. “Some more teams of NDRF are being airlifted from Delhi and sent to Uttarakhand. We are constantly monitoring the situation there,” he said. A home ministry spokesman said a total of four NDRF teams (about 200 personnel) are being airlifted to Dehradun and they will reach Joshimath.

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Chamoli district on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared

