Uttarakhand floods 2013: Over 50 skeletons of victims found, says police

It’s been three years since Uttarakhand floods disrupted the lives of thousand people. More than 50 skeletons of the victims of the natural disaster were found on both sides of the Kedarnath-Triyuginarayan road, on Sunday, said Garhwal Range IG Sanjay Gunjyal.

“More than 50 skeletons of victims of the 2013 flood have been found on both sides of the Kedarnath-Triyuginarayan road. DNA sample will be collected of these skeletons and then their cremation will be carried out” said Gunjyal.

In June 2013, devastating floods and landslides claimed lives of over four thousand people while 100,000 pilgrims and tourists were trapped in the Hindu Chita Char Dham pilgrimage. The destruction was such that it became the country’s worst natural disaster since the 2004 tsunami. While in September 2013, the Uttarakhand government had released the final list of people missing in the catastrophic floods in the state. The list contained 4,120 persons, including 92 foreign nationals, who had disappeared after the calamity.

The then chief minister, Vijay Bahuguna, faced criticism for his handling of rescue operations during the floods. He gave his resignation from the position on 31st January 2014 and was replaced by Harish Rawat.