Uttarakhand floods: 18 people missing after 20 houses washed away in torrential downpour

Flood water gush down after a cloudburst in Chamoli district. (PTI)

Uttarakhand floods: At least 18 people have reportedly gone missing after a flood in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand washed away 20 houses. The water level in Tons river breached the danger level following heavy rainfall in Uttarkashi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Uttarkashi during next 24 hours.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places, especially in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Pauri and Nainital districts of Uttarakhand during next 24 hours,” the Met department said. The authorities have shut Uttarkashi-Dehradun highway due to heavy landslide in the region.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, at least 18 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents. PTI reports that eight people died in Shimla, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Three persons died after landslides hit a spot near the RTO office in Shimla. Two Nepalese died and three were injured after a tree fell on their house in Narkand area of Shimla district.

Shimla District Magistrate office has declared a holiday in all educational institutions in the district on August 19. In a statement, it said: “In view of heavy rains in the district, it has become necessary to order the closure of all educational institutions in Shimla district on 19 August (Monday).” The Kullu District Magistrate office too has declared a holiday in all private and government institutions in the district on Monday.