Uttarakhand flood: Two killed, one injured in landslide

Two brothers were killed and another family member was injured when their house collapsed after being hit by a landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

By: | Gopeshwar | Published: August 30, 2018 11:46 AM
uttarakhand flood, uttarakhand landslide, house collapsed, Chamoli, Sabar Lal, Gabar Lal, Surendra Lal, india The incident occurred at Farkhet village in Ghat area of Chamoli district late last night, District Disaster Management officer  N K Joshi said. (Representative image: Reuters)

Two brothers were killed and another family member was injured when their house collapsed after being hit by a landslide in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, an official said today. The incident occurred at Farkhet village in Ghat area of Chamoli district late last night, District Disaster Management officer  N K Joshi said. The deceased were identified as Sabar Lal (50) and Gabar Lal (52) who were brothers, he said. Bodies of the two have been recovered, he said. Surendra Lal (45), a relative who was injured in the landslide, has been admitted in a hospital in Ghat.

