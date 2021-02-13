  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand flash flood: 64 people from UP still missing, officials say

By: |
February 13, 2021 3:51 PM

A total of 64 persons from Uttar Pradesh are still missing, while five from the state have died after the flash floods caused by possible glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

Uttarakhand flash floodA portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst through its banks in Chamoli district on February 7. (Photo source: PTI)

In a statement issued here, Relief Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Goyal said, “As of February 13, five persons from the state have died in the glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, while 64 persons are still missing. A total of 23 persons from the state have been found alive.”

The deceased have been identified as Awadhesh (19) of Lakhimpur Kheri, Ajay Sharma (32) of Aligarh, Suraj (20) of Lakhimpur Kheri, Vicky Kumar, a resident of Saharanpur and Vimlesh (22), of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Of the 64 missing persons, 30 are from Lakhimpur Kheri, followed by 10 from Saharanpur, five from Shravasti, four from Gorakhpur, two each from Raebareli and Kushinagar and one each from Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Mathura, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Bulandshahra, Azamgarh and Amroha, the statement said.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst through its banks in Chamoli district on February 7. It appeared to have triggered an avalanche and a deluge that ripped through the Alaknanda river system in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. Earlier on February 9, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sent a team of three ministers to Uttarakhand for better coordination with the state in carrying out relief works after the disaster.

The chief minister had formed a committee of three ministers and sent them to Uttarakhand for better coordination with the state. The ministers are Suresh Kumar Rana, Vijay Kashyap and Dharam Singh Saini.

