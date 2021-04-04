  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand Fire: 4 persons, 7 animals dead; CM Tirath Singh Rawat calls emergency meeting

By: |
Updated: Apr 04, 2021 1:51 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief minister to take stock of the situation and said that the central government has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopters to the Uttarakhand government.

Forest fire in Uttarakhand (ANI)

Uttarakhand Fire: At least four persons and 7 animals have died in a fire that broke out in 62 hectares of forest area in the last 24 hours. The Principal Chief Conservator has informed that 12,000 guards and fire watchers of the state forest department have been deployed to douse the fire. So far, the fire has destroyed property worth Rs 37 lakhs.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has called an emergency meeting over the forest fire incidents in the state, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Related News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief minister to take stock of the situation and said that the central government has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopters to the Uttarakhand government.

 

 

“To take control over forest fires in Uttarakhand, the Central government has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopters to the Uttarakhand govt,” Shah tweeted.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Uttarakhand Fire 4 persons 7 animals dead CM Tirath Singh Rawat calls emergency meeting
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Is he god or superhuman: Mamata takes swipe at PM Modi for predicting BJP victory in assembly polls
2No plans to conduct NRC exercise in Bengal, CAA to be implemented: Vijayvargiya
3Kerala Assembly Elections: Voting date and time, schedule, key candidates and constituencies, opinion poll results – All you need to know