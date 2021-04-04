Uttarakhand Fire: 4 persons, 7 animals dead; CM Tirath Singh Rawat calls emergency meeting

Forest fire in Uttarakhand (ANI)

Uttarakhand Fire: At least four persons and 7 animals have died in a fire that broke out in 62 hectares of forest area in the last 24 hours. The Principal Chief Conservator has informed that 12,000 guards and fire watchers of the state forest department have been deployed to douse the fire. So far, the fire has destroyed property worth Rs 37 lakhs.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has called an emergency meeting over the forest fire incidents in the state, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief minister to take stock of the situation and said that the central government has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopters to the Uttarakhand government.

उत्तराखंड के जंगलों में आग के सम्बंध में मैंने प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @TIRATHSRAWAT से बात कर जानकारी ली। आग पर काबू पाने और जानमाल के नुकसान को रोकने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने तुरंत @NDRFHQ की टीमें और हेलिकॉप्टर उत्तराखंड सरकार को उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 4, 2021

“To take control over forest fires in Uttarakhand, the Central government has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopters to the Uttarakhand govt,” Shah tweeted.