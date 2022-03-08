Uttarakhand Election Result Exit Poll 2022: Hill-state heading for a hung assembly? All eyes on March 10 as surveys throw mixed results

Uttarakhand Exit Poll 2022: In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP had pushed Congress to the brink, bagging a whopping 57 seats out of the total 70 seats.

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Exit Polls: The survey results rolled out by poll agencies today have predicted a mix of results for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022. While some survey findings, released as the polling to five states drew to a close with the final phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, predicted a change of guard with the Congress claiming majority, some others gave an edge to the ruling BJP. Incumbent chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is the most popular choice for the CM’s post followed by former CM Harish Rawat. While the main contest is expected to be between the ruling BJP and the Congress, the debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also looking to expand its footprint in the state.

The ABP-CVoter exit poll predicted a 41 per cent vote share for the BJP, 39 per cent vote share for Congress, nine per cent for AAP and 11 per cent for others. It predicted 32-38 for the Congress, 26-32 seats for the BJP, two seats for AAP and 3-7 seats for others, thus indicating a return of the Congress in Uttarakhand.

The India Today or Aaj Tak-Axis MyIndia exit poll predicted 36-46 seats for the BJP with a whopping 44 per cent vote share, 20-30 seats for Congress with 40 per cent vote share and 2-5 seats for AAP and two seats for the BSP.

According to News24-Today’s Chanakya exit poll, the ruling BJP may get 43 seats, Congress 24 and others 3 seats. The Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted 32-41 seats for the ruling BJP, 27-35 seats for Congress, one each for AAP and BSP and 3 seats for others.

The Times Now-Veto exit poll has predicted two seats more than the majority mark for the BJP (37 seats), 31 seats for the Congress and one for the AAP.

The ETG Research has given the BJP 38 seats, Congress 30, AAP one and others one while the Matrize exit poll has given 35 seats to the Congress, 31 to the BJP and two each to the AAP and others.

The NDTV’s poll of exit polls predicted 35 seats for the BJP, 32 for Congress, one for AAP and two for others.

In the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP had pushed Congress to the brink, bagging a whopping 57 seats out of the total 70 seats while the grand old party had to settle for 11 seats. With a frequent change of guard in terms of the chief ministerial face, the BJP was expected to suffer a dent in terms of the number of seats. With different exit polls predicting varying results, all eyes will now be on March 10 when the election results will finally be declared.