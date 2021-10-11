  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand Elections: Setback for BJP as minister Yashpal Arya, son Sanjeev join Congress ahead of polls

By: |
Updated: October 11, 2021 11:51 AM

Uttarakhand BJP leader and state cabinet minister Yashpal Arya and his son MLA Sanjeev on Monday joined the Congress in presence of party leaders Harish Rawat and KC Venugopal in Delhi. “He (Yashpal) has just tendered resignation from the post of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister,” said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

Yashpal Arya is the MLA from Bajpur and his son Sanjeev Arya from Nainital seat. Yashpal Arya was a minister in the Pushkar Singh Dhami government and held six departments – Transport, Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Student Welfare, Election and Excise Departments.

Uttarakhand
