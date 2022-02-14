Uttarakhand Election 2022 Voting Live: Pushkar Dhami says BJP will win over 60 seats, 5% voter turnout till 9 am

Live

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Live, UK Assembly Election 2022 Polling Live News: As many as 70 Assembly seats spread over 13 districts are voting today to decide the fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents.

UK (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election 2022 Voting News Live: The BJP and the Congress are locking horns in what has turned out to be a litmus test for the former and a prestige battle for the latter as Uttarakhand votes in single phase today. The polling, which began at 8 am, will conclude at 6 pm. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 57 out of the 70 Assembly seats in the state, restricting the Congress to just 11.

As many as 70 Assembly seats spread over 13 districts are voting today to decide the fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents, which include some prominent faces like Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat, Cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Dham Singh Rawat and former minister Yashpal Arya.

5.15 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am 5.15 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am. Almora – 4.19% Bageshwar – 2.31% Chamoli – 3.49% Champawat – 4.51% Dehradun – 5.55% Haridwar – 6.36% Nainital – 5.50% Pauri Garhwal – 2.51% Pithoragarh – 4.55% Rudraprayag – 5.41% Tehri Garhwal – 4.36% Udham Singh Nagar – 6.64% Uttarkashi – 2.68% 9:20 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 BJP will win over 60 seats, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami All our schemes have provided a shield for the people of Uttarakhand; the public knows very well who can work for the development of the state. I'm sure that the Uttarakhand public will bring BJP on 60+ seats: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Khatima 8:03 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 Polling begins across 70 seats in Uttarakhand Polling across 70 seats begins. Traditionally, the politics of Uttarakhand has been largely bi-polar with Congress and BJP governing the state alternately, but this time the AAP is also in the running fielding its candidates from all the 70 assembly constituencies in the state. 7:51 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar casts his votes https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1493047008877494272 7:33 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 From Pushkar Dhami to Harish Rawat, key candidates to watch out for Uttarakhand is set to vote tomorrow in a single phase with over 600 candidates ready to lock horns for the 70 Assembly constituencies in the state. The hill state has traditionally witnessed a two-way contest between the BJP and the Congress . However, the entry of Aam Aadmi Party in the game this time is likely to dent the vote share of the two parties. Read More 7:01 (IST) 14 Feb 2022 BJP seeks to retain power for second straight term, polling to begin at 8 am https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1493029423561334784