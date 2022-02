Uttarakhand Elections 2022: BJP fights anti-incumbency, Congress eyes return to power as state votes tomorrow

Uttarakhand Elections 2022: In the previous Assembly polls, the BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats while the Congress was restricted to just 11.

The 70 Assembly seats of Uttarakhand spread across 13 districts will go to polls on Monday with over 81 lakh voters all set to decide the fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents, in the fray. Polling will begin at 8 am and conclude at 6 pm.

Important candidates whose fate is to be decided in these polls include Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.

Prominent faces from the Congress in the fray include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh.

In the previous Assembly polls, the BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats while the Congress was restricted to just 11. Traditionally, the politics of Uttarakhand has been largely bi-polar with Congress and BJP governing the state alternately, but this time the AAP is also in the running fielding its candidates from all the 70 assembly constituencies in the state.

Seeking a second consecutive term in office, the BJP has warned voters against the Congress’s “policy of appeasement” and asked for votes for the party highlighting the big road, rail and air connectivity projects underway in the state and the ones in the pipeline besides the reconstruction of Kedarnath over the past five years.

They have sought votes in the name of a double-engine government for the state’s uninterrupted development over the next five years while Congress which is trying to gain lost ground after its rout at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 assembly polls has raised the issues of inflation, unemployment and change of chief ministers in quick succession by the party in power to put spokes in its wheels.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked for votes accusing successive Congress and BJP governments in the state of not fulfilling the aspirations of people that had led to the creation of Uttarakhand in 2000. It has also offered a slew of freebies including free electricity up to 300 units to every household, Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years, jobs to every household and an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 per month to them until they get the job to lure voters.