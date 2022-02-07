  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand elections 2022 a fight between creators of state and those who conspired against it: PM Modi

Modi accused the previous Congress governments in Uttarakhand and at the Centre of not allowing development in the state as it was “created against the party’s wishes”.

Written by PTI
Modi appealed to the people to remember the "sins of the Congress" while casting their vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the upcoming Assembly election in Uttarakhand is a fight between those who created the state and those who “conspired to block its creation”.

Addressing a rally in Haridwar virtually, he accused the previous Congress governments in Uttarakhand and at the Centre of not allowing development in the state as it was “created against the party’s wishes”.

Modi termed the previous Congress dispensations in the state and at the Centre as “double-brake” governments. Non-implementation of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line during the Congress rule is a burning example of their “anti-development approach”, he alleged.

“The Congress has committed the sin of throttling the dreams of Uttarakhand. The people of the state will not forgive it.”

Modi appealed to the people to remember the “sins of the Congress” while casting their vote on February 14. Vote for a “double-engine” government under the young leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami so that the big development projects go on uninterrupted, he urged the people

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.