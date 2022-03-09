Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Date and Time: When and where to watch constituency-wise trends

Uttarakhand (UK) Assembly Election Result 2022 Date, Time, Full Schedule: The counting of votes for Uttarakhand will start at 8 am tomorrow, i.e. March 10.

When, Where to Watch UK Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Telecast: The stage is all set for counting of votes to begin on 70 seats of the Uttarakhand assembly that went to polls on February 14. A total of 632 candidates are in the fray from the 70 seats. The exit polls for the state assembly elections were released on March 7 and predicted a fractured mandate. While some polls gave the BJP a majority, others favoured a clear majority for Congress. In the 70-member house, 36 is the majority mark. The BJP had bagged a whopping 57 seats in the 2017 polls marginalising the Congress.

Among the key candidates are chief minister and BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami from the Khatima seat, Harish Rawat from the Lalkuwa seat and Col Ajay Kothiyal from the Gangotri seat. No chief minister in the state had completed a five-year term except for ND Tiwari. Also, no sitting chief minister has had a successive second term in the state. It will be interesting to see whether the BJP manages to break the trend riding on Pushkar Singh Dhami’s face.

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: Date and Time

The counting of votes for Uttarakhand will start at 8 am tomorrow, i.e. March 10 and the trends will start reflecting on the Election Commission of India’s official site after 9am. While the polling officials will take up the counting of ballot papers first, EVMs will be opened after the postal ballots are counted. In the end, VVPAT verification will take place before announcing the final result.

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: When and Where to Watch

The Financial Express Digital – http://www.financialexpress.com – will also bring to you comprehensive live coverage of the election results in real-time for Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. You can also track our social media handles to get live result trends as it trickles down.

You can also check the results on YouTube handles of various media outlets.