Uttarakhand Election Result Exit Poll 2022 Highlights: Uttarakhand headed for photo finish, surveys predict neck and neck battle between BJP and Congress

Uttarakhand Election 2022 Exit Poll Results Highlights: Several poll agencies today released their exit poll results for the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022. While a majority of them predicted an edge for the ruling BJP, some of them predicted a return of the Congress in the hill state. Aaj Tak/India Today-AxisMyIndia predicts majority for BJP. The ruling party may get 36-46 seats, the Congress may get 20-30 seats, BSP may get 2-4 and AAP 2-5 seats. The ABP-CVoter Exit polls predicted an edge for the Congress while the Times Now-Veto predicted a victory for the BJP. ABP-CVoter Exit Poll has given BJP 26-32 seats, Congress 32-38, AAP 2, others 3-7, thus indicating that the Congress will be in a better position to form a government. On the other hand, the Times Now-Veto gave an edge to the BJP with 37 seats while keeping the Congress in race with 31 seats, one each for AAP and others. The state voted in a single phase on February 14 and recorded an average turnout of 65.4 per cent. A total of 632 candidates, including 62 women, are in fray for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand. The key candidates in the fray include CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima, former CM Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa, Anukriti Gusain Rawat from Lansdowne, Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal, Pritam Singh from Chakrata, Yashpal Arya from Bajpur and Dhan Singh Rawat from the Srinagar assembly constituency. Both the BJP and the Congress are confident of their victories.
In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had bagged a clear majority winning 57 seats while the Congress was confined to 11 seats and two seats were bagged by independents. The BJP went to polls this year after facing dissent over the chief minister’s face and had to change two CMs. First, it replaced Tirath Singh Rawat with Trivendra Singh Rawat and then Trivendra with Pushkar Singh Dhami. So far, no chief ministers in Uttarakhand except ND Tiwari have been able to complete a five-year tenure. The exit poll results that will be released today could hold some answers to whether Dhami is able to take the BJP past the majority line or can the Congress regain power in the state.
Uttarakhand Election Result Exit Poll 2022 Live: “All exit polls are showing that BJP will form govt with majority. Some are showing 45 seats, some 47 seats but I believe there will be more seats when the final result is out. People of Uttarakhand have shown faith in us and will form government,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Uttarakhand Election Result Exit Poll 2022 Live: According to the NewsX exit poll for Uttarakhand, the Congress may win 33-35 seats, followed by BJP with 31-33 seats. AAP will get between 0-3 seats in the state.
Uttarakhand Election Result Exit Poll 2022 Live: According to News24-Today's Chanakya, the ruling BJP may get 43±7 seats, Congress 24 ± 7 seats and Others 3 ± 3 seats. Thus the Today's Chanakya predicted a clean sweep for the BJP in Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand Election Result Exit Poll 2022 Live: Zee News-DesignBoxed Exit Poll gave BJP 26-30, Congress 35-40, BSP 2-3, Others 1-3.
Uttarakhand Election Result Exit Poll 2022 Live: According to Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, the ruling BJP is predicted to get between 32-41 seats, Congress to get between 27-35, AAP to get between 0-1 and others to get between 0-4.
TimesNow-Veto: BJP 37, Congress 31, AAP 1, Others 1
ETG Research: BJP 38, Congress 30, AAP 1, Others 1
Matrize Poll: BJP 31, Congress 35, AAP 2, Others 2
Uttarakhand Election 2022 Exit Poll Results Live: 41 per cent votes to BJP, says ABP-CVoter, 39 per cent to Congress, 9 per cent to AAP and 11 per cent to others.
Uttarakhand Exit Poll Results 2022 Live: Among the major parties, 23 out of 70 candidates from Congress, 13 out of 70 candidates from BJP, 15 out of 69 candidates from AAP, 10 out of 54 candidates analysed from BSP and 7 out of 42 candidates analysed from UKD have declared criminal cases against themselves.
Uttarakhand Exit Polls 2022 Live Updates: “Everyone has done good work, we're having a meeting before the counting of votes. All aspects are being discussed. Everyone will be in their designated areas that day & ensure smooth counting. We are confident that we are forming the government again,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Uttarakhand Exit Poll Results 2022 Live: 107 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. 61 have serious criminal cases registered against themselves.
Uttarakhand Exit Poll Results 2022 Live: Most number of candidates from Dehradun district from where 117 candidates are in the fray, lowest from Bageshwar from where 14 candidates are in the fray. A total of 110 candidates are contesting from the Haridwar district and 63 from Nainital.
Uttarakhand Election 2022 Exit Poll Live Updates: Of the 626 candidates out of 632 candidates in the fray, 202 are from national parties including BJP and Congress, 134 are from state parties, 137 are from registered unrecognized parties and 153 candidates are contesting independently, reported the Uttarakhand Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).