Uttarakhand Election Result Exit Poll 2022 Highlights: Uttarakhand headed for photo finish, surveys predict neck and neck battle between BJP and Congress

Uttarakhand Election 2022 Exit Poll Results Highlights: Several poll agencies today released their exit poll results for the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022. While a majority of them predicted an edge for the ruling BJP, some of them predicted a return of the Congress in the hill state. Aaj Tak/India Today-AxisMyIndia predicts majority for BJP. The ruling party may get 36-46 seats, the Congress may get 20-30 seats, BSP may get 2-4 and AAP 2-5 seats. The ABP-CVoter Exit polls predicted an edge for the Congress while the Times Now-Veto predicted a victory for the BJP. ABP-CVoter Exit Poll has given BJP 26-32 seats, Congress 32-38, AAP 2, others 3-7, thus indicating that the Congress will be in a better position to form a government. On the other hand, the Times Now-Veto gave an edge to the BJP with 37 seats while keeping the Congress in race with 31 seats, one each for AAP and others. The state voted in a single phase on February 14 and recorded an average turnout of 65.4 per cent. A total of 632 candidates, including 62 women, are in fray for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand. The key candidates in the fray include CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima, former CM Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa, Anukriti Gusain Rawat from Lansdowne, Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal, Pritam Singh from Chakrata, Yashpal Arya from Bajpur and Dhan Singh Rawat from the Srinagar assembly constituency. Both the BJP and the Congress are confident of their victories.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP had bagged a clear majority winning 57 seats while the Congress was confined to 11 seats and two seats were bagged by independents. The BJP went to polls this year after facing dissent over the chief minister’s face and had to change two CMs. First, it replaced Tirath Singh Rawat with Trivendra Singh Rawat and then Trivendra with Pushkar Singh Dhami. So far, no chief ministers in Uttarakhand except ND Tiwari have been able to complete a five-year tenure. The exit poll results that will be released today could hold some answers to whether Dhami is able to take the BJP past the majority line or can the Congress regain power in the state.

