Uttarakhand Winner Candidate List 2022, Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 Seat Wise: Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Full List of Winners: The ruling BJP has retained power in Uttarakhand, though with lesser seats than 2017 polls this time. The saffron party won 47 seats in the hill state defying anti-incumbency while the Congress, which was hoping to return to power in the state, was confined to 19 seats. This is eight seats more than what it got in the 2017 polls. In the 70-member assembly, 36 is the majority mark. However, in a loss of face for the ruling party, sitting chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from the Khatima seat to Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of Congress. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat also lost from the Lalkuwa seat. However, his daughter Anupama Rawat won from the Haridwar Rural seat. While BJP’s Satpal Maharaj won from the Chaubattakhal seat, Daleep Singh Rawat defied the mighty attempt of Harak Singh Rawat by defeating his daughter-in-law Anukriti Guasain Rawat from the Lansdowne seat. The BSP, which had drawn a blank during the 2017 polls, saw some revivals as it won two seats. The saffron party received a vote share of 44.3 per cent, the Congress around 38 per cent.
The voting in the state was held on February 14 in a single phase. The state witnessed a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress even though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaigned hard to bring its Delhi model to the hill state. The BJP, Congress and AAP had fielded candidates in all 70 seats. The AAP could not open its account despite promising a number of freebies. AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Colonel Ajay Kothiyal lost from the Gangotri seat where the BJP candidate won and the Congress came second. A total of 632 candidates were in the fray from 70 assembly seats. Of the four assembly elections that the Uttarakhand had witnessed since 2002, both the Congress and the BJP had two terms each. No chief minister in the state has so far completed a five-year term except for ND Tiwari. The BJP had to change two chief ministers in its five-year tenure between 2017 and 2022.
The exit polls had predicted mixed results with some favouring BJP and some favouring Congress. ABP-CVoter exit polls had predicted a majority for the Congress while India Today-Axis MyIndia projected BJP’s victory. The ABP-CVoter exit poll gave 32-38 seats to the Congress, 26-32 seats to the BJP, two seats for AAP and 3-7 seats for others, thus indicating a return of the Congress in Uttarakhand. The India Today-Axis MyIndia exit poll predicted 36-46 seats for the saffron party, 20-30 seats for Congress and 2-5 seats for AAP and two seats for the BSP.
Constituency Name——-Winner/winning candidate name
- Purola————————-Durgeshwar Lal-BJP
- Yamunotri———————Sanjay Dobhal-Independent
- Gangotri———————-Suresh Singh Chauhan-BJP
- Badrinath———————Rajendra Singh Bhandari-Congress
- Tharali————————-Bhupal Ram Tamta – BJP
- Karanprayag—————–Anil Nautiyal -BJP
- Kedarnath———————Shaila Rani Rawat-BJP
- Rudraprayag—————–Bharat Singh Chaudhary-BJP
- Ghansali———————-Shakti Lal Shah-BJP
- Deoprayag——————-Vinod Kandari – BJP
- Narendranagar————-Subodh Uniyal-BJP
- Pratap Nagar—————Vikram Singh Negi-Congress
- Tehri—————————Kishore Upadhyay-BJP
- Dhanolti———————-Pritam Singh Panwar-BJP
- Chakrata———————Pritam Singh-Congress
- Vikasnagar——————-Munna Singh Chauhan-BJP
- Sahaspur———————Sahdev Singh Pundir – BJP
- Dharampur——————Vinod Chamoli-BJP
- Raipur————————Umesh Sharma Kau – Congress
- Rajpur Road—————–Khajan Das – BJP
- Dehradun Cantt.———–Savita Kapoor – BJP
- Mussoorie——————-Ganesh Joshi -BJP
- Doiwala———————-Brij Bhushan Gairola – BJP
- Rishikesh——————–Prem Chandra Agarwal – BJP
- Haridwar———————Madan Kaushik – BJP
- B.H.E.L Ranipur———–Adesh Chauhan-BJP
- Jwalapur——————–Er. Ravi Bahadur-Congress
- Bhagwanpur—————Mamata Rakesh – Congress
- Jhabrera——————–Virendra Kumar – Congress
- Pirankaliyar—————-Furkan Ahmad-Congress
- Roorkee——————–Pradeep Batra – BJP
- Khanpur——————–Umesh Kumar-Independent
- Manglaur——————-Sarwat Kareem Ansari-BSP
- Laksar———————–Shahzad – BSP
- Haridwar Rural————Anupama Rawat – Congress
- Yamkeshwar—————-Renu Bisht-BJP
- Pauri————————-Rajkumar Pori -BJP
- Srinagar——————–Dhan Singh Rawat-BJP
- Chaubattakhal————Satpal Maharaj – BJP
- Lansdowne————— Dileep Singh Rawat-BJP
- Kotdwar——————–Ritu Khanduri Bhushan-BJP
- Dharchula—————-Harish Singh Dhami-Congress
- Didihat———————Vishan Singh-BJP
- Pithoragarh—————Mayukh Mahar – Congress
- Gangolihat—————-Fakeer Ram-BJP
- Kapkote——————-Suresh Gariya – BJP
- Bageshwar—————Chandan Ram Dass-BJP
- Dwarahat—————–Madan Singh Bisht-Congress
- Salt————————-Mahesh Jeena -BJP
- Ranikhet——————Pramod Nainwal-BJP
- Someshwar————–Rekha Arya -BJP
- Almora——————–Manoj Tewari – Congress
- Jageshwar—————Mohan Singh -BJP
- Lohaghat—————–Khushal Singh Adhikari – Congress
- Champawat————–Kailash Chandra Gahtori-BJP
- LalKuwa——————Mohan Singh Bisht – BJP
- Bhimtaal——————Ram Singh Kaira-BJP
- Nainital——————-Sarita Arya- BJP
- Haldwani—————–Sumit Hridayesh – Congress
- Kaladhungi————–Banshidhar Bhagat-BJP
- Ramnagar—————Diwan Singh Bisht-BJP
- Jaspur———————Adesh Singh Chauhan – Congress
- Kashipur——————Trilok Singh Cheema – BJP
- Bajpur———————Yashpal Arya -Congress
- Gadarpur—————–Arvind Pandey – BJP
- Rudrapur—————–Shiv Arora-BJP
- Kichha——————–Tilak Raj Behar – Congress
- Sitarganj——————Saurabh Bahuguna – BJP
- Nanak Matta————-Gopal Singh Rana-Congress
- Khatima——————-Bhuwan Chandra Kapri – Congress
The BJP had won 57 out of the total 70 assembly seats in the state in 2017, while the Congress had won just 11 seats.