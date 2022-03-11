  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 Winner List: Full list of BJP, Congress MLAs seat wise

Uttarakhand Election 2022 Winners List, Uttarakhand Assembly Election Full List of Winners: A total of 632 candidates were in the poll fray.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
The BJP, Congress and AAP had fielded candidates in all 70 seats.

Uttarakhand Winner Candidate List 2022, Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 Seat Wise: Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Full List of Winners: The ruling BJP has retained power in Uttarakhand, though with lesser seats than 2017 polls this time. The saffron party won 47 seats in the hill state defying anti-incumbency while the Congress, which was hoping to return to power in the state, was confined to 19 seats. This is eight seats more than what it got in the 2017 polls. In the 70-member assembly, 36 is the majority mark. However, in a loss of face for the ruling party, sitting chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from the Khatima seat to Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of Congress. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat also lost from the Lalkuwa seat. However, his daughter Anupama Rawat won from the Haridwar Rural seat. While BJP’s Satpal Maharaj won from the Chaubattakhal seat, Daleep Singh Rawat defied the mighty attempt of Harak Singh Rawat by defeating his daughter-in-law Anukriti Guasain Rawat from the Lansdowne seat. The BSP, which had drawn a blank during the 2017 polls, saw some revivals as it won two seats. The saffron party received a vote share of 44.3 per cent, the Congress around 38 per cent.

The voting in the state was held on February 14 in a single phase. The state witnessed a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress even though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaigned hard to bring its Delhi model to the hill state. The BJP, Congress and AAP had fielded candidates in all 70 seats. The AAP could not open its account despite promising a number of freebies. AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Colonel Ajay Kothiyal lost from the Gangotri seat where the BJP candidate won and the Congress came second. A total of 632 candidates were in the fray from 70 assembly seats. Of the four assembly elections that the Uttarakhand had witnessed since 2002, both the Congress and the BJP had two terms each. No chief minister in the state has so far completed a five-year term except for ND Tiwari. The BJP had to change two chief ministers in its five-year tenure between 2017 and 2022.

The exit polls had predicted mixed results with some favouring BJP and some favouring Congress. ABP-CVoter exit polls had predicted a majority for the Congress while India Today-Axis MyIndia projected BJP’s victory. The ABP-CVoter exit poll gave 32-38 seats to the Congress, 26-32 seats to the BJP, two seats for AAP and 3-7 seats for others, thus indicating a return of the Congress in Uttarakhand. The India Today-Axis MyIndia exit poll predicted 36-46 seats for the saffron party, 20-30 seats for Congress and 2-5 seats for AAP and two seats for the BSP.

Constituency Name——-Winner/winning candidate name

  1. Purola————————-Durgeshwar Lal-BJP
  2. Yamunotri———————Sanjay Dobhal-Independent
  3. Gangotri———————-Suresh Singh Chauhan-BJP
  4. Badrinath———————Rajendra Singh Bhandari-Congress
  5. Tharali————————-Bhupal Ram Tamta – BJP
  6. Karanprayag—————–Anil Nautiyal -BJP
  7. Kedarnath———————Shaila Rani Rawat-BJP
  8. Rudraprayag—————–Bharat Singh Chaudhary-BJP
  9. Ghansali———————-Shakti Lal Shah-BJP
  10. Deoprayag——————-Vinod Kandari – BJP
  11. Narendranagar————-Subodh Uniyal-BJP
  12. Pratap Nagar—————Vikram Singh Negi-Congress
  13. Tehri—————————Kishore Upadhyay-BJP
  14. Dhanolti———————-Pritam Singh Panwar-BJP
  15. Chakrata———————Pritam Singh-Congress
  16. Vikasnagar——————-Munna Singh Chauhan-BJP
  17. Sahaspur———————Sahdev Singh Pundir – BJP
  18. Dharampur——————Vinod Chamoli-BJP
  19. Raipur————————Umesh Sharma Kau – Congress
  20. Rajpur Road—————–Khajan Das – BJP
  21. Dehradun Cantt.———–Savita Kapoor – BJP
  22. Mussoorie——————-Ganesh Joshi -BJP
  23. Doiwala———————-Brij Bhushan Gairola – BJP
  24. Rishikesh——————–Prem Chandra Agarwal – BJP
  25. Haridwar———————Madan Kaushik – BJP
  26. B.H.E.L Ranipur———–Adesh Chauhan-BJP
  27. Jwalapur——————–Er. Ravi Bahadur-Congress
  28. Bhagwanpur—————Mamata Rakesh – Congress
  29. Jhabrera——————–Virendra Kumar – Congress
  30. Pirankaliyar—————-Furkan Ahmad-Congress
  31. Roorkee——————–Pradeep Batra – BJP
  32. Khanpur——————–Umesh Kumar-Independent
  33. Manglaur——————-Sarwat Kareem Ansari-BSP
  34. Laksar———————–Shahzad – BSP
  35. Haridwar Rural————Anupama Rawat – Congress
  36. Yamkeshwar—————-Renu Bisht-BJP
  37. Pauri————————-Rajkumar Pori -BJP
  38. Srinagar——————–Dhan Singh Rawat-BJP
  39. Chaubattakhal————Satpal Maharaj – BJP
  40. Lansdowne————— Dileep Singh Rawat-BJP
  41. Kotdwar——————–Ritu Khanduri Bhushan-BJP
  42. Dharchula—————-Harish Singh Dhami-Congress
  43. Didihat———————Vishan Singh-BJP
  44. Pithoragarh—————Mayukh Mahar – Congress
  45. Gangolihat—————-Fakeer Ram-BJP
  46. Kapkote——————-Suresh Gariya – BJP
  47. Bageshwar—————Chandan Ram Dass-BJP
  48. Dwarahat—————–Madan Singh Bisht-Congress
  49. Salt————————-Mahesh Jeena -BJP
  50. Ranikhet——————Pramod Nainwal-BJP
  51. Someshwar————–Rekha Arya -BJP
  52. Almora——————–Manoj Tewari – Congress
  53. Jageshwar—————Mohan Singh -BJP
  54. Lohaghat—————–Khushal Singh Adhikari – Congress
  55. Champawat————–Kailash Chandra Gahtori-BJP
  56. LalKuwa——————Mohan Singh Bisht – BJP
  57. Bhimtaal——————Ram Singh Kaira-BJP
  58. Nainital——————-Sarita Arya- BJP
  59. Haldwani—————–Sumit Hridayesh – Congress
  60. Kaladhungi————–Banshidhar Bhagat-BJP
  61. Ramnagar—————Diwan Singh Bisht-BJP
  62. Jaspur———————Adesh Singh Chauhan – Congress
  63. Kashipur——————Trilok Singh Cheema – BJP
  64. Bajpur———————Yashpal Arya -Congress
  65. Gadarpur—————–Arvind Pandey – BJP
  66. Rudrapur—————–Shiv Arora-BJP
  67. Kichha——————–Tilak Raj Behar – Congress
  68. Sitarganj——————Saurabh Bahuguna – BJP
  69. Nanak Matta————-Gopal Singh Rana-Congress
  70. Khatima——————-Bhuwan Chandra Kapri – Congress

The BJP had won 57 out of the total 70 assembly seats in the state in 2017, while the Congress had won just 11 seats.

