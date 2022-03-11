Uttarakhand Election 2022 Winners List, Uttarakhand Assembly Election Full List of Winners: A total of 632 candidates were in the poll fray.

Uttarakhand Winner Candidate List 2022, Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 Seat Wise: Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Full List of Winners: The ruling BJP has retained power in Uttarakhand, though with lesser seats than 2017 polls this time. The saffron party won 47 seats in the hill state defying anti-incumbency while the Congress, which was hoping to return to power in the state, was confined to 19 seats. This is eight seats more than what it got in the 2017 polls. In the 70-member assembly, 36 is the majority mark. However, in a loss of face for the ruling party, sitting chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from the Khatima seat to Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of Congress. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat also lost from the Lalkuwa seat. However, his daughter Anupama Rawat won from the Haridwar Rural seat. While BJP’s Satpal Maharaj won from the Chaubattakhal seat, Daleep Singh Rawat defied the mighty attempt of Harak Singh Rawat by defeating his daughter-in-law Anukriti Guasain Rawat from the Lansdowne seat. The BSP, which had drawn a blank during the 2017 polls, saw some revivals as it won two seats. The saffron party received a vote share of 44.3 per cent, the Congress around 38 per cent.

The voting in the state was held on February 14 in a single phase. The state witnessed a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress even though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) campaigned hard to bring its Delhi model to the hill state. The BJP, Congress and AAP had fielded candidates in all 70 seats. The AAP could not open its account despite promising a number of freebies. AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Colonel Ajay Kothiyal lost from the Gangotri seat where the BJP candidate won and the Congress came second. A total of 632 candidates were in the fray from 70 assembly seats. Of the four assembly elections that the Uttarakhand had witnessed since 2002, both the Congress and the BJP had two terms each. No chief minister in the state has so far completed a five-year term except for ND Tiwari. The BJP had to change two chief ministers in its five-year tenure between 2017 and 2022.

The exit polls had predicted mixed results with some favouring BJP and some favouring Congress. ABP-CVoter exit polls had predicted a majority for the Congress while India Today-Axis MyIndia projected BJP’s victory. The ABP-CVoter exit poll gave 32-38 seats to the Congress, 26-32 seats to the BJP, two seats for AAP and 3-7 seats for others, thus indicating a return of the Congress in Uttarakhand. The India Today-Axis MyIndia exit poll predicted 36-46 seats for the saffron party, 20-30 seats for Congress and 2-5 seats for AAP and two seats for the BSP.

Constituency Name——-Winner/winning candidate name

Purola————————-Durgeshwar Lal-BJP Yamunotri———————Sanjay Dobhal-Independent Gangotri———————-Suresh Singh Chauhan-BJP Badrinath———————Rajendra Singh Bhandari-Congress Tharali————————-Bhupal Ram Tamta – BJP Karanprayag—————–Anil Nautiyal -BJP Kedarnath———————Shaila Rani Rawat-BJP Rudraprayag—————–Bharat Singh Chaudhary-BJP Ghansali———————-Shakti Lal Shah-BJP Deoprayag——————-Vinod Kandari – BJP Narendranagar————-Subodh Uniyal-BJP Pratap Nagar—————Vikram Singh Negi-Congress Tehri—————————Kishore Upadhyay-BJP Dhanolti———————-Pritam Singh Panwar-BJP Chakrata———————Pritam Singh-Congress Vikasnagar——————-Munna Singh Chauhan-BJP Sahaspur———————Sahdev Singh Pundir – BJP Dharampur——————Vinod Chamoli-BJP Raipur————————Umesh Sharma Kau – Congress Rajpur Road—————–Khajan Das – BJP Dehradun Cantt.———–Savita Kapoor – BJP Mussoorie——————-Ganesh Joshi -BJP Doiwala———————-Brij Bhushan Gairola – BJP Rishikesh——————–Prem Chandra Agarwal – BJP Haridwar———————Madan Kaushik – BJP B.H.E.L Ranipur———–Adesh Chauhan-BJP Jwalapur——————–Er. Ravi Bahadur-Congress Bhagwanpur—————Mamata Rakesh – Congress Jhabrera——————–Virendra Kumar – Congress Pirankaliyar—————-Furkan Ahmad-Congress Roorkee——————–Pradeep Batra – BJP Khanpur——————–Umesh Kumar-Independent Manglaur——————-Sarwat Kareem Ansari-BSP Laksar———————–Shahzad – BSP Haridwar Rural————Anupama Rawat – Congress Yamkeshwar—————-Renu Bisht-BJP Pauri————————-Rajkumar Pori -BJP Srinagar——————–Dhan Singh Rawat-BJP Chaubattakhal————Satpal Maharaj – BJP Lansdowne————— Dileep Singh Rawat-BJP Kotdwar——————–Ritu Khanduri Bhushan-BJP Dharchula—————-Harish Singh Dhami-Congress Didihat———————Vishan Singh-BJP Pithoragarh—————Mayukh Mahar – Congress Gangolihat—————-Fakeer Ram-BJP Kapkote——————-Suresh Gariya – BJP Bageshwar—————Chandan Ram Dass-BJP Dwarahat—————–Madan Singh Bisht-Congress Salt————————-Mahesh Jeena -BJP Ranikhet——————Pramod Nainwal-BJP Someshwar————–Rekha Arya -BJP Almora——————–Manoj Tewari – Congress Jageshwar—————Mohan Singh -BJP Lohaghat—————–Khushal Singh Adhikari – Congress Champawat————–Kailash Chandra Gahtori-BJP LalKuwa——————Mohan Singh Bisht – BJP Bhimtaal——————Ram Singh Kaira-BJP Nainital——————-Sarita Arya- BJP Haldwani—————–Sumit Hridayesh – Congress Kaladhungi————–Banshidhar Bhagat-BJP Ramnagar—————Diwan Singh Bisht-BJP Jaspur———————Adesh Singh Chauhan – Congress Kashipur——————Trilok Singh Cheema – BJP Bajpur———————Yashpal Arya -Congress Gadarpur—————–Arvind Pandey – BJP Rudrapur—————–Shiv Arora-BJP Kichha——————–Tilak Raj Behar – Congress Sitarganj——————Saurabh Bahuguna – BJP Nanak Matta————-Gopal Singh Rana-Congress Khatima——————-Bhuwan Chandra Kapri – Congress

The BJP had won 57 out of the total 70 assembly seats in the state in 2017, while the Congress had won just 11 seats.