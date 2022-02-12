Uttarakhand Election 2022 Voting Date, Time, Result, Opinion Poll, Exit Poll, Key Candidates – all you need to know

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Candidates and Constituencies List: A total of 632 candidates are left in the fray after withdrawal of nominations by 95 candidates.

Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Voting Date, Full Schedule, Candidates List, Constituency Details: With political parties leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters, the State Election Commission has done all necessary preparations for conducting the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. While the ruling BJP is looking to retain power in the hill state, the Congress has thrown all its might to regain power after warming the opposition benches for the last five years. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making its debut in the state polls this year and has promised freebies to woo the voters.

Uttarakhand Election 2022 Voting Date and Time: Voting for 70 assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand will be held on February 14 between 8 am and 6 pm, instead of 7 am to 5 pm given the terrain-related difficulties. The number of polling booths this time has been increased by 623 to 11,447. Since the voting is falling on Monday, the Uttarakhand government has declared a holiday on February 14.

Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Date: The counting of votes will take place on March 10 along with the other four states (Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa).

Uttarakhand Election 2022 Key Candidates: The key candidates include former chief minister Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa, Pritam Singh from the Chakrata, Yashpal Arya from Bajpur, Anukriti Gusain Rawat from Lansdowne, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima, Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal and Dhan Singh Rawat from the Srinagar assembly constituency.

Uttarakhand Election 2022 Number of Voters and Candidates: Over 81 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect 70 legislators for which a total of 632 candidates are in the fray. Of the candidates, 564 are men and 62 are women.

Uttarakhand Election 2022 Opinion Poll, Exit Poll, Surveys: According to the exit polls, the ruling BJP is likely to retain power in the state but the Congress is locked in a close fight with the ruling party on a number of seats. The neck and neck contest may go any side if there is the last meaning swing in the voting pattern.

The EC has asked poll officials to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines. While the Election Photo ID Card remains the first preference for the identification of a voter, those who don’t have the EPIC will have to produce any of the 12 optional photo ID cards which include Service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and State governments, Passport, Driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices and official identity cards for MPs, MLAs and MLCs.