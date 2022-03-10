Live

Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live, UK Election Vote Counting Live Updates: The close contest was expected between the BJP and Congress on 40 to 45 seats, but the BJP managed to maintain a lead on most of these seats.

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The trends so far in Uttarakhand is reflecting a clear majority for the BJP in the hill state while the opposition Congress has made some gains as compared to previous election but just not enough to take it on the other side of the majority mark. As of 5pm, the BJP is leading on 47 seats, 11 seats above the majority mark while the Congress is leading on 19 seats. Others are leading on four seats. The counting of votes is still underway for the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly, voting for which was held on February 14. The initial trends had indicated a neck and neck fight between the BJP and the Congress as predicted by the exit polls, but as the counting progressed, the BJP increased its lead. Apart from the BJP and the Congress, the debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also in the fray. Over 81 lakh voters were eligible to cast their votes, however, the final voter turnout was 65.4 per cent. The key candidates are CM Pushkar Singh Dhami from Khatima, former chief minister Harish Rawat from Lalkuwa, Pritam Singh from the Chakrata, Yashpal Arya from Bajpur, Anukriti Gusain Rawat from Lansdowne, Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal and Dhan Singh Rawat from the Srinagar assembly constituency. The BJP and Congress are locked in straight contests on 40 to 45 seats, while the regional outfits make the fight triangular on 25-30 seats.

While many exit polls have given either the BJP or Congress a majority in Uttarakhand, several of them have predicted a close fight between the two major players or a hung assembly – a scenario in which the role of winning independents and candidates of regional outfits like the AAP, SP, BSP and UKD will become significant in government formation. Uttarakhand was formed in the year 2000 and the first assembly polls took place in 2002. In the last two decades, the state had seen eight chief ministers with only one of them (ND Tiwari) completing a five-year term. The ruling BJP also had to change two chief ministers between 2017 and 2022. Present chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat who had earlier replaced Tirath Singh Rawat. While Dhami continues to be the BJP’s CM face, AAP has projected Col Ajay Kothiyal (Gangotri seat) as its CM face. The Congress has not revealed its CM face but former CM Harish Rawat is the strong contender for the post.

18:55 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Munna Singh Chauhan of BJP wins from Vikasnagar Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Munna Singh Chauhan of BJP wins from Vikasnagar defeating Nav Prabhat of Congress by 5193 votes. 18:14 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: People will make Modi PM again in 2024, says Kailash Vijayavargiya Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Victory in Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh makes it clear that people will make Narendra Modi PM again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in Dehradun 18:12 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Speaker in outgoing assembly rem Chand Aggarwal wins from the Rishikesh Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Speaker in outgoing assembly rem Chand Aggarwal wins from the Rishikesh 17:51 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Sarita Arya of BJP wins from Nainital Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Sarita Arya of BJP wins from Nainital defeating Sanjeev Arya of Congress by 7881 votes. The BJP bagged a whopping 44.31 per cent vote share while the Congress got 37.96 per cent. AAP: 3.31% BJP: 44.31% BSP: 4.83% Congress: 37.96% Other: 8.29% 17:38 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Congress wins from Haridwar Rural, BSP from Laksar Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Anupama Rawat of Congress wins from Hardwar Rural by defeating BJP candidate Yatishwaranand by 4472 votes. Shahzad of BSP wins from Laksar defeating Sanjay Gupta of BJP by 10440 votes. 17:32 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Suresh Gariya of BJP wins from Kapkot Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Suresh Gariya of BJP wins from Kapkot defeating Lalit Farswan of Congress by 4046 votes. 17:31 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Banshidhar Bhagat of BJP wins from Kaladhungi defeating Mahesh Chandra Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Banshidhar Bhagat of BJP wins from Kaladhungi defeating Mahesh Chandra of Congress by 23931 votes. 17:28 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Anupama Rawat of Congress wins from Hardwar Rural Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Anupama Rawat of Congress wins from Hardwar Rural by defeating BJP candidate Yatishwaranand by 4472 votes. 17:27 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Madan Kaushik wins from Hardwar Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Madan Kaushik of BJP wins from Hardwar defeating Satpal Brahamchari of Congress by 15237 votes. 17:25 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Arvind Pandey wins from Gadarpur seat Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Arvind Pandey of BJP wins from Gadarpur defeating Premanand Mahajan of Congress by 1120 votes. 17:06 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Brij Bhushan Gairola of BJP wins from Doiwala Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Brij Bhushan Gairola of BJP wins from Doiwala defeating Gaurav of Congress by 29021 votes. 16:44 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: BJP’s Saurabh Bahuguna wins from Sitarganj Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: BJP's Saurabh Bahuguna wins from Sitarganj seat defeating Navtej Pal Singh of Congress by 10938 votes. 16:38 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: BJP’s Ganesh Joshi wins from Mussoorie, Sahdev Pundir from Sahaspur Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: BJP's Ganesh Joshi wins from Mussoorie defeating Godavari Thapli of Congress by 15325 votes. BJP's Sahdev Singh Pundir wins from Sahaspur seat defeating Aryendra Sharma of Congress by 8355 votes. 16:33 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: BJP’s Savita Kapoor wins from Dehradun Cantt seat Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: BJP's Savita Kapoor wins from the Dehradun Cantt seat defeating Suryakant Dhasmana of Congress by 20938 votes. 16:27 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Congress candidate Adesh Singh Chauhan wins from Jaspur Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Congress candidate Adesh Singh Chauhan wins from Jaspur seat defeating Dr. Shailendra Mohan Singhal of BJP by a margin of 4172 votes. 15:45 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: Congress wins from Bhagwanpur Congress candidate Mamta Rakesh wins from Bhagwanpur seat defeating BJP and BSP candidates

15:36 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: Harish Rawat accepts defeat from Lalkuwa seat Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: Harish Rawat accepts defeat from Lalkuwa seat. BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bihst is leading from the seat by over 16 thousand votes. https://twitter.com/harishrawatcmuk/status/1501845379062841346 15:25 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Satpal Maharaj leading from Chaubattakhal Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Satpal Maharaj leading from Chaubattakhal seat by around 5000 votes against Congress candidate Keshar Singh 14:56 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: BJP extends lead to 48 seats Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: BJP extends lead to 48 seats, Congress down to 18. 14:33 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results Latest News: Shaila Rani Rawat of BJP leads from Kedarnath Uttarakhand Election Results Latest News: Shaila Rani Rawat of BJP leads from Kedarnath by over 4000 votes, Congress candidate Manoj Rawat trails. 14:01 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: BJP leading on 46 seats, show EC data Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: BJP leading on 46 seats, show EC data, Congress ahead on 20 seats 13:20 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: BJP attributes victory to PM Modi fulfilling promises Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: “We already knew that we'll form the government as PM Modi fulfilled all the promises he made to the people of Uttarakhand & CM Pushkar Singh Dhami too resolved issues of the people in the last 6 months,” said BJP leader Kailash Vijavargiya in Dehradaun 12:29 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: Harish Rawat trailing from Lalkuwa Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat is trailing from Lalkuwa by a margin of around 10,000 votes. BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht is leading from the seat. 12:17 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: Congress candidate Anupama Rawat trails from Haridwar Rural, BJP leads Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: Harish Rawat's daughter Anupama Rawat is trailing from Haridwar rural seat. BJP's Yatiswarananda, sitting MLA from the seat, is leading. 09:54 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: BJP leading from Vikasnagar Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: BJP candidate Munna Singh Chauhan leading from Vikasnagar against Congress candidate Nav Prabhat and AAP's Praveen Bansal. 09:43 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing from Khatima Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing from Khatima by 935 votes. The BJP's lead reduces to 32 seats. 09:42 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: BJP leading from Chaubattakhal Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: BJP leading from Chaubattakhal. Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj is leading from the seat. 09:41 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: BJP extends lead to 33 seats, Congress on 17 Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: BJP extends lead to 33 seats, Congress on 17. The majority mark is 36. 09:21 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: EC data shows BJP ahead on 4, Congress on 3 Uttarakhand Election 2022 Result Live News: EC data shows BJP ahead on 4, Congress on 3 seats as of 9.19 am. 09:09 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Picture will get clear in an hour, Congress to form govt, says Harish Rawat Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Picture will get clear in an hour, Congress to form govt, claimed former CM Harish Rawat. He said that BJP often takes a lead in the postal ballots but once EVMs are opened, Congress will gain a comfortable majority. Rawat also said that he is confident of winning from Lalkuwa from where he is leading in initial rounds. 09:04 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: BJP leading from Dehradun Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: BJP candidate Savita Kapoor leading from Dehradun, Congress candidate Suryakant Dhasmana trailing in first round of EVM. 08:56 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Former CM Harish Rawat leading from Lalkuwa Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Former CM Harish Rawat is leading from Lalkuwa seat, BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht is trailing from the seat. 08:50 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami leading from Khatima Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami leading from his constituency Khatima. Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri trailing from the seat. 08:47 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Independent candidate leading from Yamunotri Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live News: Independent candidate leading from Yamunotri. Sanjay Dobhal, an independent candidate, is leading from Yamunotri. 08:35 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Result 2022 Live: BJP -Congress leading on 27 seats each, initial trends show neck and neck contest Uttarakhand Result 2022 Live: BJP -Congress leading on 27 seats each, initial trends show neck and neck contest 08:31 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting of postal ballots underway Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: “Postal ballots are being counted right now. Around 550 police personnel are deployed here. The use of mobile phones is banned inside counting centers. Victory rallies can be conducted only with permission,” said SSP Janmejay Khanduri. 08:26 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leads in 27 seats, Congress in 22 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leads in 27 seats, Congress in 22 as per the postal ballot trends. EVMs are yet to be opened. 08:18 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Initial trends show BJP ahead on 10 seats Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Initial trends show BJP ahead on 10 seats, while Congress on 7 seats. The AAP and the BSP is yet to take a lead. 08:15 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leading from Rudraprayag Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leading from Rudraprayag 08:10 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leads in 6 seats, Congress in 5 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leads in 6 seats, Congress in 5. Yashpal Rana of Congress leading from Rurkee, BJP's is leading from Ranipur. 08:05 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leads in three seats, Congress in 2 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: BJP leads in three seats, Congress in 2 08:02 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: First lead in, BJP leading from Pauri Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: First lead in, BJP leading from Pauri 07:59 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting begins for 70 assembly seats of Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Counting begins for 70 assembly seats of Uttarakhand. Ballot votes being counted first, EVMs to be opened after that. Former Congress CM Harish Rawat said that he is confident of victory. “I am confident about the victory of the Congress party in Uttarakhand. Everything will be clear in the next 2-3 hours. I have faith in the people of the state. I believe Congress will get close to 48 seats,” said Harish Rawat. 07:44 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Counting of votes to begin shortly Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live: Counting of votes to begin shortly in Uttarakhand. 07:28 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: State set for counting, visuals from a counting centre in Dehradun Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: State set for counting, visuals from a counting centre in Dehradun https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1501733889479692288 07:13 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP holds virtual meeting with its candidates Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: A virtual meeting was organized with the counting agents of all 70 assemblies of the state at the State BJP office in Dehradun. In which State General Secretary Kuldeep Kumar, Co-convener Election Management Committee Jyoti, Convener of Legal Cell Rajiv Sharma participated. https://twitter.com/BJP4UK/status/1501546271844487170 07:07 (IST) 10 Mar 2022 Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Harish Rawat meets Bhupesh Baghel Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Former CM Harish Rawat met Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel last night ahead of the declaration of the election results today.