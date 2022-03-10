Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: The saffron party commanded a whopping 44 per cent vote share while the Congress received around 38 per cent votes.

Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Latest News, Uttarakhand Election Result Update: The Bharatiya Janata Party today scripted history in the Uttarakhand election results declared today by becoming the only party to win a second consecutive term in the two-decade-old existence of the hill state. In the last four assembly elections, no party or the chief minister were able to secure a second term. In fact, no chief minister, except ND Tiwari, was able to even complete a five-year term. Even the ruling BJP went to the assembly polls after changing two chief ministers months ahead of the polls. While the opposition Congress had claimed anti-incumbency, the BJP brushed aside the theory by securing a comfortable majority, riding mostly on the welfare schemes of the Modi government. The saffron party commanded a whopping 44 per cent vote share while the Congress received around 38 per cent votes. The BSP stood third with around 4.8 per cent votes and debutant Aam Aadmi Party polled a little over 3 per cent votes. While the BSP’s Shazad won from the Laksar seat, the AAP failed to open its account.

However, in a setback for the BJP, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost from the Khatima seat to Congress leader Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6579 votes. Kapri polled 48177 votes while Dhami got 41598 votes. The former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat, who was the frontrunner for the opposition party’s CM candidate faces, also lost to BJP’s Dr. Mohan Singh Bisht by a margin of around 18,000 votes. However, in a face-saver victory for Harish Rawat, his daughter Anupama Rawat won from the Haridwar Rural seat defeating BJP candidate Yatishwaranand by 4472 votes. In the Lansdowne constituency, from where former minister Harak Singh Rawat persuaded Congress to field his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain Rawat, the BJP candidate Dileep Singh Rawat yet again proved his mettle by registering his third consecutive victory. Speaker in the outgoing Uttarakhand assembly, Prem Chand Aggarwal won from the Rishikesh seat defeating Jayendra Chand Ramola of the Congress by 19,057 votes.

In all, the BJP has won 47 seats (including leads) while the Congress had to settle for 19 seats (including leads). The BSP got one while two seats went to independent candidates. Now, all eyes will be on the BJP leadership to see whether they decide to continue with Dhami as the chief minister or select a new face to lead the BJP in Uttarakhand. In case Dhami is asked to continue, he will have six months to seek re-election to the state assembly.

This is not the first time that a chief minister lost the election while his or her party won. In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had lost from the Nandigram seat while her party TMC had recorded a landslide win in the assembly elections held in 2021. In 2017 polls in Himachal Pradesh, BJP CM Prem Kumar Dhumal had lost the polls while the saffron party had secured a comfortable majority.