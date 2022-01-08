Uttarakhand Election 2022 Dates, Full Schedule: Election Commission to announced poll dates today

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Date, Time and Results: The Election Commission of India today announced the poll dates for the 70 seats of the Uttarakhand Assembly.

Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 Voting Date, Exit Polls and Results: The Election Commission of India will be announcing poll dates for 70 seats of Uttarakhand assembly at 3.30pm today. The announcements comes after the a team of the Election Commission recently visited the state to take stock of the poll preparedness. The EC has said that all political parties have urged it to hold polls while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.

It will be interesting to see whether the EC decides to hold the polls in single phase or two or three phases in Uttarakhand. In 2017, the polls for the 70 seats were held in single phases.

The entire election process will be held by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines issued from time to time by the Election Commission. The EC had also issued detailed guidelines in the past related to campaigning for candidates and political parties and is likely to update the guidelines today.

The BJP is the ruling party in Uttarakhand while the Congress is the main opposition party. The debutant AAP is challenging to disturb the bipolar election tradition in the state.

In 2017, the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections were held on February 15 while the results were declared on March 11.