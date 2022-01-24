Uttarakhand Election 2022: Congress promise 4 lakh jobs, to cap LPG cylinder price below Rs 500

The party also promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 40,000 per year to at least five lakh families.

The Congress party today announced its four key promises for Uttarakhand ahead of the assembly elections 2022. Addressing a press conference along with former CM Harish Rawat, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel promised to keep LPG cylinder price below Rs 500. The Congress party also promised jobs to 4 lakh youth under its ‘Char Dham, Char Kaam’ poll promise.

The party also promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 40,000 per year to at least five lakh families.

“To stop the migration due to unemployment from Uttarakhand, Congress will ensure employment opportunities to 4 lakh youth…..The party will also provide a self-reliance amount of 40 thousand rupees annually to 5 lakh families,” said the party.

The party also promised to keep the LPG prices under Rs 500 per cylinder if voted to power. “Today we are promising in our manifesto that LPG cylinder prices will not cross Rs 500 if we form govt in Uttarakhand,” said Baghel.

The party also said that the Congress government, if formed, will work diligently for improving the condition of dilapidated health facilities in Uttarakhand through the ‘Health facilities Har Gaon – Har Dwar’ initiative.

The Congress is looking to re-capture power in the hill state while the ruling BJP is looking to retain power for the second consecutive term. While a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress is projected in the state, the debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may play a spoilsport by cutting into the vote share of both the parties.

The Uttarakhand assembly has 70 seats while the majority mark is 36. The voting will be held on February 14 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10.