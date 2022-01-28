Uttarakhand Election 2022: Congress drops Harak Singh Rawat, fields daughter-in-law from Lansdowne

With all parties having announced their candidates for the Uttarakhand election 2022, Harak Singh Rawat has emerged as the most prominent face to sit out of the poll fray.

Uttarakhand Election 2022: Senior Uttarakhand politician and former minister in the BJP government, Harak Singh Rawat has failed to secure a ticket for elections this time. Rawat had returned to Congress earlier this month after he was expelled from the BJP and was stripped of his ministerial berth. While there were doubts around Rawat’s role post his return, the Congress has not given him a ticket, but has fielded his daughter-in-law, former Femina Miss India contestant Anukriti Gusain, from the Lansdowne seat.

With all parties having announced their candidates for the Uttarakhand election 2022, Harak Singh Rawat has emerged as the most prominent face to sit out of the poll fray. This is the first time in the two decades of electoral history of Uttarakhand or four assembly elections that Harak Singh Rawat will not contest the poll.

The Kotdwar MLA was expelled from the saffron party for allegedly insisting on a ticket for him and his daughter-in-law. His re-induction into the Congress fold is proving equally difficult as many workers and leaders openly voiced their opposition against him.

Rawat had said that he was not keen to contest but would do so if asked by the party. While it was speculated that the Congress party might field him from the Chaubattakhal constituency against BJP heavyweight Satpal Maharaj, that did not turn out to be the case.

Rawat had contested all the four elections of Uttarakhand since its creation in November 2000 and had won all. He won from the Lansdowne seat twice – 2002 and 2007 and then shifted to Rudraprayag in 2012 and Kotdwar in 2017.

The Congress has made several changes in its ticketing pattern this time and has even shifted former Chief Minister Harish Rawat from the Ramnagar seat to the Lalkuan seat.