Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP releases poll manifesto, promises free LPG cylinders, stricter law against ‘Love Jihad’

Uttarakhand Elections 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released its manifesto for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. Locked in a tight contest with the Congress party in the hill state, the BJP came out with an array of promises to woo the voters, especially women and farmers. The party promised three LPG cylinders for free every year and financial assistance to pregnant women and farmers.

“Today, we have launched our manifesto (Drishti Patra) for state polls. We’ll provide three free LPG cylinders to the poor in a year. Pregnant women living in hilly areas will be given Rs 40,000. We will also increase senior citizens’ pensions to Rs 3600,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

To woo army veterans who form a sizable chunk of voters, the party promised to construct a grand military memorial and museum as well as to provide Rs 50,000 upon retirement along with a job kit.

The party also promised to give Rs 500 per month to women heads of every poor family, besides setting aside Rs 500 crore for Women Self Help Groups. The party also promised to amend the ‘Love Jihad’ law to make it stricter. “We will amend the law of ‘Love Jihad’ to make it stricter including a provision of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment,” said Dhami.

He said that the BJP government, if voted to power again, will provide 50,000 government jobs to the youth. Dhami called the party manifesto named ‘Drishiti Patra’ a vision to make the state self-reliant and developed.

To woo the farmers, the party promised an annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for them. The party said that while Rs 8000 financial assistance will be given to farmers every year, an additional Rs 2000 will be given under the chief minister farmer incentive fund. It also promised to establish Kisan Mandi in every block of the state.

The saffron party also promised to strengthen the police force to curb riots. It promised to provide 20 modern anti-riot vehicles, 4000 bulletproof jackets, 20,000 full body protection anti-riot gear, 320 modern 4×4 vehicles, 5000 INSAS rifles, 5000 Beretta 92 FS pistol, doubling of women police stations and starting 100 women police patrolling cars in the state.

Other promises made by the saffron party includes establishment of tool training room and multi-skill development centre for youth, development of every village under Smart Village Program, one ATM in every village panchayat by 2025, providing wifi and hotspot in every village under PM-VANI scheme, establishment of Ropeway Development Corporation for expediting aerial tramway/ropeways, high speed super-fast connectivity between Delhi-NCR and Dehradun, door to door piped gas connections in 20 cities of the state, special recruitment drive to fill vacancies in health institutions, establishment of satellite campus of Visva Bharati National University in Nainital, expansion of Char Dham Project, Rs 10,000 subsidy for senior citizens for Mokshada Tirth Yatra Yojana, One crore rupees for establishing Veda schools, making Haridwar the international capital of Yoga, one medical college in every district, one mobile dispensary in every district, establishment of dialysis centre and affordable cancer treatment centre.