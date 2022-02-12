Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP promises to bring Uniform Civil Code if voted to power again

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the move is aimed at protecting the cultural-spiritual heritage of Uttarakhand and will provide an equal law for all citizens, regardless of the religion they believe in.

Uttarakhand Election 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today said that it will initiate the process of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand if voted to power again. Announcing this today via a video message, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the move is aimed at protecting the cultural-spiritual heritage of Uttarakhand and will provide an equal law for all citizens, regardless of the religion they believe in.

“Soon after its swearing-in, new BJP govt will form a committee consisting of judicial people, retired people, intellectual people of the society and other stakeholders to prepare a draft of Uniform Civil Code in the state. This UCC will provide for same laws regarding marriages, divorce, land-property & inheritance for all people, irrespective of their faith,” said Dhami.

He added that the Uniform Civil Code will be an important step towards realizing Article 44 of the Indian Constitution. “This Uniform Civil Code will be an important step in direction of realising the dream of our constitution-makers and will give a real form to the idea of constitution. It will be an effective step towards Article 44 of the Indian Constitution that proposes a uniform civil code for all citizens. Even the Supreme Court has time and again insisted on implementing the Uniform Civil Code,” said Dhami.

उत्तराखंड की सांस्कृतिक-आध्यात्मिक विरासत की रक्षा के लिए भाजपा सरकार अपने शपथ ग्रहण के तुरंत बाद एक कमेटी गठित कर ‘यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड’ का ड्राफ्ट तैयार करेगी। जिससे सभी नागरिकों के लिए समान कानून बनेगा, चाहे वे किसी भी धर्म में विश्वास रखते हों। -श्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी, सीएम pic.twitter.com/fq9P7vEHiG — BJP Uttarakhand (@BJP4UK) February 12, 2022

The announcement comes two days before the voting for the 70 seats of the state assembly elections. Uttarakhand will vote to elect its new government on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The Uniform Civil Code has been a controversial issue and the BJP leaders including MPs have been raising it from time to time, inside and outside Parliament.