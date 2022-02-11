Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP earns EC rebuke for sharing morphed photo of Congress leader Harish Rawat

The 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Uttarakhand Election 2022: The Election Commission of India has warned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a morphed photo of the former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat. The Election Commission warned the Uttarakhand BJP to be more careful in the future and follow all provisions of the poll code.

The Election Commission’s warning came days after the BJP tweeted a morphed picture of Congress leader Harish Rawat in which he was shown as a Muslim cleric. The post came days after Congress leader Akil Ahmad claimed that Rawat has promised to make a Muslim University in Uttarakhand. The BJP has been on the offensive against the Congress over the remark despite Rawat being in denial.

The Election Commission had issued an order on Wednesday saying that the Uttarakhand BJP has submitted that the purpose of the tweet was neither to violate any provisions of the Model Code of Conduct nor to create any differences between groups on the basis of religion, race, caste and language. It has also told the poll panel that the tweet has since been deleted from its official Twitter handle.

The EC said it has not found the reply of the Uttarakhand BJP satisfactory and an FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Representation of the People Act in connection with a Facebook post.

“Now, therefore, the Commission warns the Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttarakhand to be more careful in future and advises to follow all the provisions of Model Code of Conduct and other guidelines of the Commission in letter and spirit,” the order read.

The 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.