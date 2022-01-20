Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP candidates list and their constituencies

Uttarakhand Election 2022: The ruling BJP today announced its candidate list for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. The ruling party has fielded Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from his current constituency Khatima while state BJP president Madan Kaushik has been given a ticket from the Haridwar seat. The party has fielded ministers like Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat while 10 outgoing MLAs have not been given a ticket this time. Releasing the candidate list, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the list has five women, and asserted that the party will fight the polls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Uttarakhand and the performance of its government in the state.
Of the BJP candidates announced so far, 15 are Brahmins and three from the trading community. While the Samajwadi Party is also contesting the state assembly elections this time, the fight is primarily between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tries to emerge as an alternative in the state.
Uttarakhand Election 2022: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies
Constituency Name—————Candidate Name
Purola———————-Durgeshwar Lal
Yamunotri—————–Kedar Singh Rawat
Gangotri——————-Suresh Chauhan
Badrinath——————Mahendra Bhatt
Tharali———————Bhopal Ram Tamta
Karnprayag—————Anil Nautiyal
Rudraprayag————-Bharat Singh Chaudhary
Ghanshali—————–Shakti Lal Shah
Narendranagar———–Subodh Uniyal
Pratapnagar—————Vijay Singh Panwar
Dhanolti——————–Pritam Singh Panwar
Chakrata——————Ramsharan Nautiyal
Vikasnagar—————Munna Singh Chauhan
Sahaspur—————–Sahdev Singh Pundir
Dharampur—————Vinod Chamoli
Raipur———————Umesh Sharma Kawu
Raipur Road—————Khajan Dass
Dehradun Cantt———-Savita Kapoor
Mussoorie——————Ganesh Joshi
Rishikesh——————-Premchand Aggrawal
Hardwar——————–Madan Kaushik
BHEL Ranipur————-Adesh Chauhan
Jwalapur——————-Suresh Rathore
Bhagwanpur—————Master Satya Pal
Roorkee——————–Pradeep Batra
Khanpur——————–Kunwarani Devyani
Manglore——————-Dinesh Pawar
Laksar———————Sanjay Gupta
Haridwar Rural———-Swami Yatishwaranand
Yamkeshwar————-Renu Bisht
Pauri———————–Raj Kumar Pori
Srinagar——————Dhan Singh Rawat
Chaubattakhal———-Satpal Maharaj
Lansdowne————–Dileep Singh Rawat
Dharchula—————Dhan Singh Dhami
Didihat——————-Bishan Singh Chufal
Pithoragarh————-Chandra Pant
Gangolihat————–Fakir Ram Tamta
Kapkote—————–Suresh Garia
Bageshwar————-Chandan Ram Dass
Dwarahat—————Anil Shahi
Salt———————-Mahesh Jeena
Someshwar———–Rekha Arya
Almora—————–Kailash Sharma
Lohaghat————–Puran Singh Fartyal
Champawat———–Kailash Gahtori
Bhimtal—————–Ram Singh Kaira
Nainital—————–Sarita Arya
Kaladjungi————-Bansidhar Bhagat
Ramnagar————-Diwan Singh Bisht
Jaspur——————Dr Shailendra Mohan Singhal
Kashipur—————Trilok Singh Cheema
Bajpur——————Rajesh Kumar
Gadarpur—————Arvind Pandey
Kichha——————Rajesh Shukla
Sitarganj—————Saurabh Bahuguna
Nanak Matta———-Dr Prem Singh Rana
Khatima—————-Pushkar Singh Dhami
Assembly polls will be held in the state on February 14 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.