Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP candidates list and their constituencies

Uttarakhand Election 2022: The ruling BJP today announced its candidate list for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. The ruling party has fielded Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami from his current constituency Khatima while state BJP president Madan Kaushik has been given a ticket from the Haridwar seat. The party has fielded ministers like Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat while 10 outgoing MLAs have not been given a ticket this time. Releasing the candidate list, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the list has five women, and asserted that the party will fight the polls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Uttarakhand and the performance of its government in the state.

Of the BJP candidates announced so far, 15 are Brahmins and three from the trading community. While the Samajwadi Party is also contesting the state assembly elections this time, the fight is primarily between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tries to emerge as an alternative in the state.

Uttarakhand Election 2022: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

Constituency Name—————Candidate Name

Purola———————-Durgeshwar Lal

Yamunotri—————–Kedar Singh Rawat

Gangotri——————-Suresh Chauhan

Badrinath——————Mahendra Bhatt

Tharali———————Bhopal Ram Tamta

Karnprayag—————Anil Nautiyal

Rudraprayag————-Bharat Singh Chaudhary

Ghanshali—————–Shakti Lal Shah

Narendranagar———–Subodh Uniyal

Pratapnagar—————Vijay Singh Panwar

Dhanolti——————–Pritam Singh Panwar

Chakrata——————Ramsharan Nautiyal

Vikasnagar—————Munna Singh Chauhan

Sahaspur—————–Sahdev Singh Pundir

Dharampur—————Vinod Chamoli

Raipur———————Umesh Sharma Kawu

Raipur Road—————Khajan Dass

Dehradun Cantt———-Savita Kapoor

Mussoorie——————Ganesh Joshi

Rishikesh——————-Premchand Aggrawal

Hardwar——————–Madan Kaushik

BHEL Ranipur————-Adesh Chauhan

Jwalapur——————-Suresh Rathore

Bhagwanpur—————Master Satya Pal

Roorkee——————–Pradeep Batra

Khanpur——————–Kunwarani Devyani

Manglore——————-Dinesh Pawar

Laksar———————Sanjay Gupta

Haridwar Rural———-Swami Yatishwaranand

Yamkeshwar————-Renu Bisht

Pauri———————–Raj Kumar Pori

Srinagar——————Dhan Singh Rawat

Chaubattakhal———-Satpal Maharaj

Lansdowne————–Dileep Singh Rawat

Dharchula—————Dhan Singh Dhami

Didihat——————-Bishan Singh Chufal

Pithoragarh————-Chandra Pant

Gangolihat————–Fakir Ram Tamta

Kapkote—————–Suresh Garia

Bageshwar————-Chandan Ram Dass

Dwarahat—————Anil Shahi

Salt———————-Mahesh Jeena

Someshwar———–Rekha Arya

Almora—————–Kailash Sharma

Lohaghat————–Puran Singh Fartyal

Champawat———–Kailash Gahtori

Bhimtal—————–Ram Singh Kaira

Nainital—————–Sarita Arya

Kaladjungi————-Bansidhar Bhagat

Ramnagar————-Diwan Singh Bisht

Jaspur——————Dr Shailendra Mohan Singhal

Kashipur—————Trilok Singh Cheema

Bajpur——————Rajesh Kumar

Gadarpur—————Arvind Pandey

Kichha——————Rajesh Shukla

Sitarganj—————Saurabh Bahuguna

Nanak Matta———-Dr Prem Singh Rana

Khatima—————-Pushkar Singh Dhami

Assembly polls will be held in the state on February 14 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.