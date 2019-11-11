Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat receives anonymous call threatening to blow up Har Ki Pairi ghat

By: |
Dehradun | Published: November 11, 2019 3:01:31 PM

Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj said an anonymous caller rang up the chief minister on his mobile phone at around 3.30 pm on November 9 and made the threat.

uttarakhand news, uttarakhand har ki pauri, uttarakhand har ki paidi, har ki pauri haridwar, Trivendra Singh RawatSecurity has been tightened around Har Ki Pairi ghat while more police personnel have been deployed at Haridwar railway station and bus stand. (Google Image)

Security has been tightened around the famous Har Ki Pairi ghat in Haridwar after an anonymous caller on the mobile phone of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat threatened to blow it up, police said on Monday. Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj said an anonymous caller rang up the chief minister on his mobile phone at around 3.30 pm on November 9 and made the threat.

The phone was received by the chief minister’s protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat, he said. On the basis of a written complaint lodged by the protocol officer on Sunday, a case against has been registered and investigation launched, the SSP said, adding security has been tightened around Har Ki Pairi ghat while more police personnel have been deployed at Haridwar railway station and bus stand.

ALSO READ | Calcutta HC directs state, Kolkata civic body to submit report on dengue

Passengers at the railway station and bus stand are being checked round the clock, he said. People at Har Ki Pairi and adjoining ghats are also being checked by police personnel, and a tab is being kept on any suspicious activity, the official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat receives anonymous call threatening to blow up Har Ki Pairi ghat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1If I worry about route, destiny wouldn’t like it: Sanjay Raut
2Who was TN Seshan? Man who changed the face of Election Commission
3Maharashtra Govt Formation 2019 Live: Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai after lone Shiv Sena minister quits Modi Cabinet