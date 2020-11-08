  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat launches free Wi-Fi service for govt colleges, universities

By: |
November 8, 2020 9:23 PM

Rawat said Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to provide free internet to all government colleges and universities.

Rawat said the move is a big step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative and connecting the old with the modern.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday launched free high-speed WiFi service for all government colleges and universities in the state.

He launched the service at a college in his constituency Doiwala.

Related News

Rawat said Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to provide free internet to all government colleges and universities.

Internet connectivity in colleges and universities will play a big role in the education of students, he said.

Rawat said the move is a big step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiative and connecting the old with the modern.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat launches free Wi-Fi service for govt colleges universities
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rs 9.5 crore fraud! Three employees cheat Nagpur jewelery outlet, booked
2Bihar exit poll results 2020: Chidambaram says people will send message that jobs, inflation key issues
3Upward trajectory in India’s ties with US to continue under Joe Biden’s presidency: Experts