Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat being shifted to AIIMS-Delhi after chest infection

December 28, 2020 11:42 AM

As per his physician NS Bisht, infection has been detected in Rawat's chest. The Uttarakhand Chief minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who tested Covid-19 positive earlier this month, is being shifted to AIIMS, Delhi from Doon Hospital in Dehradun, Chief Minister’s office informed on Monday. As per his physician NS Bisht, infection has been detected in Rawat’s chest. The Uttarakhand Chief minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18.

