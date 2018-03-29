Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat comes to rescue of injured girl

The chief minister’s gesture follows a letter from the victim’s mother saying that the family could not meet the medical expenses of their daughter, the statement said. (IE)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today sanctioned Rs 2.5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for a girl’s treatment who had sustained head injuries in a road accident, an official statement said. The chief minister’s gesture follows a letter from the victim’s mother saying that the family could not meet the medical expenses of their daughter, the statement said. The girl — Gurpreet — received serious head injuries in a road accident while she was returning home after appearing in an examination at Hariom Saraswati College, Dhanori in Haridwar district.

She was lying unconscious on the road and some unidentified people admitted her to a private nursing home near Rispana in Dehradun. The condition of the victim is said to be critical.