Uttarakhand CM orders arrest, suspension of school principal for ‘showing disrespect’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered the arrest and suspension of a woman school principal for allegedly using “abusive language” in front of him here.

Government sources said that the primary school principal was briefly detained and suspended.

The incident happened yesterday at the ‘Janata Darbar’ of the chief minister here when the principal of a government school in the Nagaon area of Uttarkashi district made a transfer request.

According to a government release, principal Uttara Bahuguna “showed disrespect and used abusive language” during the Janata Darbar. She was told to put forward her request in a decent manner but she kept on misbehaving.

Bahuguna had requested the chief minister that she be transferred from the remote location. She claimed that she has been posted in remote locations for the last 25 years and now wanted to live with her children.

On being asked by Rawat if she had given any undertaking while securing the job, Bahuguna shot back that she had not stated “she will live in forest throughout her life”.

On this the chief minister lost his cool and asked her to put forward her request in a decent manner, but she kept on “showing disrespect”, the release said.

The woman said that her husband had died and she did not wanted to leave her children as “orphans in Dehradun”.

“My condition is such that neither can I leave my children alone nor my job,” Bahuguna said.

After the incident, Rawat said that request for transfers must not be brought to a platform meant for hearing public grievances.

“All transfers of government employees will be done under the state’s Transfer Act,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Rajya Prathamik Shikshak Sangh Secretary General Digvijay Singh Chauhan said he would speak to the authorities and request them not to take any harsh action against her.

The state Congress said the chief minister’s action was disappointing and argued if the wives of the BJP leaders could be given choice postings then why not Bahuguna.

The Education secretary, meanwhile, today said it has come to light after initial investigation that the principal was suspended twice — in 2008 and 2011 — in the past for long absence from the duty.

Education Secretary Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh said the matter probed by a block education officer-level official.

She said the officer has been asked to submit a report in the matter within three weeks.