Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inducts 14 BJP leaders in various committees

By: | Updated: December 23, 2018 5:21 PM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has appointed 14 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in various positions of a number of state committees and departments. According to an official notification on Saturday, Mohan Prasad Thapliyal was appointed as the chief of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee, while former BJP legislator Vijay Barthwal was given the charge of the state women commission.

Kedar Joshi was appointed as the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam president and the charge of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam has gone to Mahaveer Singh Rangarh. Naresh Bansal was appointed as the vice president of the 20-point monitoring committee, while Gajraj Bisht got the vice president’s post of the state agriculture produce market.

Gyan Singh Negi was appointed as the state rural health advisory council president, while Shamsher Singh Satyal was made the labour advisory board president Vinod Arya is the new vice-president of animal welfare board, R K Jain was appointed as the minority commission president and Shamim Alam was made the president of state Haj committee.

The other appointees are: Deepti Rawat, vice-president of the higher education committee; Ghananand, vice president of the state culture, literature and art council; and Rajesh Kumar, social welfare committee president. The chief minister said the new appointments would help the departments concerned to work more efficiently.

