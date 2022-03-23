Uttarakhand: Full list of ministers in CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s cabinet and their portfolios

Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and other chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states.

BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami has been sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for the second consecutive term today. Dhami took oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and other chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states. Dhami is the 12th chief minister of the state in its 21-year-old history. The presence of senior leaders at the event is being seen as an attempt by the party to show that it stands solidly behind Dhami despite him losing the election from the Khatima seat.

Since Dhami had lost the Khatima seat, now he has six months to get elected to the assembly. Several BJP MLAs including independents have already offered to resign so that he can contest the bypolls from a vacated seat. The BJP had won 47 of the 60 assembly seats in the state, becoming the first party ever in Uttarakhand’s 21-year-old history to return to power in consecutive elections. By choosing Dhami, the BJP has broken from its past, picking a leader who lost his own assembly seat to head a state government.

The saffron party has retained five former ministers as eight MLAs were sworn in along with Dhami.

Uttarakhand Ministers List: Full list of ministers and their portfolios (*To be updated when allocated)

Pushkar Singh Dhami———————-Chief Minister

Satpal Maharaj—————————

Subodh Uniyal—————————-

Dhan Singh Rawat————————-

Rekha Arya——————————-

Ganesh Joshi—————————–

Chandan Ram Das————————–

Saurabh Bahuguna————————-

Prem Chand Aggarwal———————-

Of these, Chandan Ram, Saurabh and Prem Chand Aggarwal are first-time ministers. Saurav Bahuguna is an MLA from the Sitarganj seat and is son of the former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna. Satpal Maharaj is an MLA from the Chaubattakhal seat, Uniyal from the Narendra Nagar seat, Ganesh Joshi from the Mussoorie seat and Dhan Singh Rawat is a legislator from the Sri Nagar seat. Former ministers Banshidhar Bhagat and Bishan Singh Chuphal had missed out this time.

Dhami was brought in as a replacement for former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat in July last year towards the fag end of the BJP government’s last tenure. The BJP had contested the February 14 assembly polls seeking a full five-year term for the state’s youngest CM. 46-year-old Dhami was credited for the BJP’s big win in the state assembly polls in which the party won 47 out of a total of 70 assembly seats.