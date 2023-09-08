Uttarakhand bypoll result: BJP retains Bageshwar, wins seat for the fifth time in a row

Bageshwar Uttarakhand byelection result 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday retained the Bageshwar Assembly seat in Uttarakhand with its candidate Parwati Dass defeating Congress’ Basant Kumar by more than 2,400 votes. This is the fifth time in a row that the BJP has bagged the seat.

After taking an early lead over the BJP candidate, the Congress party’s Basant Kumar fell behind.

Dass polled 33,247 votes while Kumar got 30,842 votes, Bageshwar District Magistrate and returning officer Anuradha Pal said, PTI reported.

Also Read: Bypoll Results 2023 Live Updates

In a pivotal electoral faceoff held on Tuesday, September 5, the bypoll for the Bageshwar seat witnessed five candidates battling for victory.

There was a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress. However, the Samajwadi Party (SP) which is an ally of the INDIA alliance, interestingly fielded a candidate making the fight triangular. Akhilesh Yadav-led SP fielded Bhagwati Prasad Trikoti, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

The bypolls were necessitated after the death of four-time MLA and cabinet minister Chandan Ram Dass in April. The BJP fielded Parwati Dass after her husband Chandan Ram passed away.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-JDS to contest polls in alliance, says BS Yediyurappa

After the votes were counted, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “I want to extend my gratitude to the voters of Bageshwar… I want to congratulate Parwati Dass and this win is a homage to Chandan Dass. We will complete his uncompleted work and his dreams. Once again I congratulate the public of Bageshwar that they supported the policies of PM Modi in the country and Uttarakhand.”

#WATCH | On Bageshwar by-poll results, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "I want to extend my gratitude to the voters of Bageshwar… I want to congratulate Parvati Das and this win is a homage to Chandan Das. We will complete his uncompleted work and his dreams. Once… pic.twitter.com/doM9mvqXCy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 8, 2023

Bageshwar Assembly constituency

The Bageshwar Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand was represented by BJP leader Chandan Ram Dass four times in a row from 2007 to 2023. Das won the seat in the 2023 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections by defeating Congress party’s Ranjeet Das with a margin of 12,141 votes.

Chandan Ram received 32,211 votes (43.14%) against Ranjeet Das’s 20,070 votes (26.88%). Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Basant Kumar, now a Congress candidate, got 16,109 votes (21.57%) and came third. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of Chandan Ram Dass.