Uttarakhand by-election: Counting for Pithorogarh bypoll begins

Dehradun | Published: November 28, 2019 10:42:01 AM

Polling to the seat was held on November 25 with 47.48 per cent of voters casting their vote. The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Prakash Pant in June this year.

Counting of votes polled for Pithorogarh assembly by-poll in Uttarakhand began on Thursday. Polling to the seat was held on November 25 with 47.48 per cent of voters casting their vote. The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Prakash Pant in June this year.

Pant’s wife Chandra is taking on Congress’ Anju Lunthi in a bid to retain the seat for the BJP. Samajwadi Party’s Manoj Bhatt is the third contestant in the fray.

