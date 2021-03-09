Uttarakhand Live News: Trivendra Singh Rawat steps down as CM, BJP legislature party to meet tomorrow at 10 am

Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand BJP crisis Live Updates: Just a year before the completion of his term, Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday resigned as the chief minister of Uttarakhand. The resignation comes amid reports that a section of legislators were not satisfied with some of his administrative decisions. After handing over his resignation to the Governor, Rawat said: “The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this State for four years. I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity. The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as chief minister should be given to someone else now. I have submitted my resignation as the chief minister to the Governor.”

Rawat further informed that the BJP legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 am tomorrow at the party office. On a question on his successor, the former chief minister said that this decision will be taken by the party. Rawat’s resignation comes just a day after he met party president JP Nadda in Delhi.

Read More